Georgetown coach John Thompson III can hear the barking from Hoyas fans

John Thompson III knows that while his Georgetown team has been trending down, some of its followers believe he should be trending out.

“I understand,” he said Saturday after an 86-80 loss to St. John’s dropped the Hoyas to 5-11 in the Big East, a conference it once dominated.

Although Georgetown has made a postseason tournament in 11 of his 12 years in charge, the team is 14-15 overall and lost at home to last-place DePaul this past week. There have been whispers and even chants about his job status.

“I didn’t hear it today,” he said. “First, our fans are terrific and have been terrific. They have experienced some good times with us and now we’re at a point, with the way this year is going, where I understand. I don’t think there is anyone in the building who is more frustrated than I am.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We are accustomed to winning and not having stretches like this. I know that there is no one who cares more than me. I know that myself, my staff, my guys are working hard and playing hard. And we’ll get this thing fixed.”