Italian point guard Federico Mussini commits to St. John's

Turning down a chance to play professional basketball in his native Italy, 6-1 point guard Federico Mussini on Monday committed to play for new St. John's coach Chris Mullin by signing a financial aid agreement. Mussini has been rated as high as the No. 13 European prospect in his class, and he has excelled as part of the Italian national youth program.

"Federico is a crafty guard who will be an important piece to our roster," Mullin said in a statement. "Federico handles the ball well, he can score in a variety of ways and has playmaking skills that will continue to develop as he works with our coaching staff. His team-first mentality and unselfish approach to the game are exactly what we strive for as a program."

Mussini played last season for Grissin Bon Reggio Emilia in the Italian League's first division, but his play with the national junior teams has attracted the most attention. Playing with the Under-18 team in the 2014 European Championships, he was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 22.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range. He competed in the 2015 Nike Hoops Summit, scoring nine points and getting three assists, and he had a game-high 21 points in the 2012 Jordan Brand Classic.

"I am very excited to be a Johnny," Mussini said in the statement. "I think coach Mullin will help me develop my game . . . I believe that his staff can take me to another level."