St. John's lands Jordan Dingle, the Ivy League player of the year

Reigning Ivy League player of the year and Valley Stream native Jordan Dingle committed to Rick Pitino and St. John's on Friday.

The Red Storm announced the signing of Dingle, who scored over 1,500 points in three seasons at the University of Pennsylvania. Dingle was one of the top players in the transfer portal and gives Pitino a legitimate offensive star on a revamped roster.

“Really excited to have Jordan Dingle joining the Red Storm,” Pitino said in a statement. “His goals are plain and simple. As a loyal New Yorker, help bring back St. John’s to basketball royalty, and then become a [NBA] first-round draft choice. I’m all in on making that happen.”

Dingle, a 6-3 guard, started 72 of 79 games with Penn, averaging 19.4 points and hitting 200 three-pointers over his career with the Quakers. Dingle also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three seasons.

He finished second in the nation in scoring last season, averaging a career-high 23.4 points per game. Dingle averaged 20.8 points as a sophomore in 2021-22.

Dingle played two seasons at Lawrence Woodmere Academy on Long Island before playing his final two seasons at Blair Academy in New Jersey. Dingle was named to Newsday's All-Long Island second team for the 2016-17 season.