Kevin Durant sits courtside for St. John's victory over Holy Cross

Don’t think a St. John’s game has become a must-see event? Kevin Durant spent part of his Saturday night back in New York sitting courtside to take in the Red Storm’s 91-45 win over Holy Cross at Carnesecca Arena.

The future Hall of Famer and former Brooklyn Nets star is in town with the Phoenix Suns for Sunday’s game against the Knicks. He came with agent Rich Kleiman and was part of the sellout crowd.

The Storm players and coach Rick Pitino took note.

“It means a lot,” freshman Simeon Wilcher said. “KD has been my favorite player since I really started watching basketball for-real. It’s an honor to have him come to our games because we sit down and watch him play all the time. . . . . It's a memory that’s going to stick around forever for us to talk about.”

“It was pretty cool to see him on the sideline,” RJ Luis Jr. said. “I tried not to pay too much attention., but it’s an inspiration [for us players] trying to get to the next level. It was good that he came and supported us.”

Pitino called the visit “a great honor for St. John's.”

“For all of us, he’s one of the great players in the history of the game,” Pitino added. “I’ve said this all along: he’s a top-five player in the history of the game, one of the great offensive 6-10 guys of all time. I don't know if there is a better 6-10 basketball player in the game.”