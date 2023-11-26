RJ Luis Jr.'s debut for St. John's leads to rout of Holy Cross

The wait finally came to an end and RJ Luis Jr. attacked his first game in a St. John’s uniform like he’d waited an eternity.

The gifted transfer from UMass suffered a broken left hand early in October and wasn’t even able to practice until last weekend. Deemed ready to compete this week, he was one of the first two players off the bench for the Red Storm on Saturday in the Red Storm’s 91-45 non-conference rout of Holy Cross before a sellout crowd of 5,602 at Carnesecca Arena.

He went to the scorer’s table with a couple fingers taped, crossed himself before stepping on the court 3:58 into the game and had an immediate impact. Luis got a steal on the first possession and then finished the ensuing fast break with a layup from Simeon Wilcher.

“It's been a long seven weeks,” Luis said. “It had its pros and cons, sitting out at practice. It allowed me to learn my teammates’ tendencies, really learn the system and get an outside view of how Coach P wants us playing. I just got my feet wet tonight, so it’s just keep on improving.”

Asked how close he is to being 100%, Luis replied, “Humbly, I think that tonight was like 40%.”

Luis not only showed the offensive skills that made him a significant addition after Pitino began remaking the Red Storm (4-2) after taking over in March. He did the kind of things Pitino demands, using his length on defense to get deflections and under the glass to get rebounds. Luis finished with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting with four rebounds and three steals in 17 minutes.

“I've coached a lot of very gifted players, but he's one of the more gifted players because he does so many different things,” coach Rick Pitino said. “He's a shot blocker – which you didn’t see tonight - he's a great ball handler, a great playmaker, a great scorer. He's a very good rebounder. So he's just coming into his own, coming off seven weeks (out), but very, very talented young man. . . . Only great things are going to happen going forward with him.”

Pitino said that Luis could be deployed at both forward spots and shooting guard and it requires learning all of them. “Tonight he only made one mistake . . . he’s a natural,” Pitino said.

St. John’s did precisely what it is supposed to do when matched up against a lesser opponent, grabbing control early on and ultimately manhandling the Crusaders. Joel Soriano dominated them with 16 points on 8-for-9 shooting and had a dozen in the first half when the outcome was determined.

Jordan Dingle had 11 points, Chris Ledlum had 10 points, Daniss Jenkins had six assists for St. John’s. The Storm shot 51%, had 14 steals, and turned 20 Crusader turnovers into 27 points while only committing eight giveaways.

The lopsided score also afforded Pitino the latitude to give players who’d only seen limited action, an extended look. Simeon Wilcher played 18 minutes, Zuby Ejiofor 17 minutes and Brady Dunlap 15 minutes.

Wilcher had five assists and two steals. Ejiofor had seven rebounds, four blocks and two highlight-reel dunks and Dunlap had five points and five rebounds.

“It's great for Sim to learn behind DJ – he’s the heir apparent to that position,” Pitino said. “If we're if we're in a war with West Virginia (next Friday), I've got no problem putting Sim in the game at any point in time or Brady in the game. Brady played really good defense.”

It was only a game for about eight minutes as St. John’s got in synch. Holy Cross actually led 18-10 after 7:46. Then St. John’s scored 18 of the game’s next 20 points – with six from Ledlum, five from Glenn Taylor Jr. and four from Soriano – for a 28-20 lead on Ledlum’s steal and breakaway layup with 6:54 in the half. The Storm would add a 13-3 run before closing the half ahead 44-28. The final score was the Storm’s biggest lead.