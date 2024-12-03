The St. John’s community will be able to say their final farewells to iconic basketball coach Lou Carnesecca on Thursday and Friday.

The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in New Hyde Park will host the visitation for the Hall of Fame coach on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Dalton Funeral home is located at 125 Hillside Ave.

The funeral for Carnesecca will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at the St. Thomas More Church on the St. John’s University campus. The funeral mass also will be live streamed on the university's website.

The interment will be private.

Carnesecca coached St. John's for 24 seasons for two separate stints and led the school to the Final Four in 1985. He died at 99 on Saturday, just a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday.