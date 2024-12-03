SportsCollegeSt Johns

Lou Carnesecca funeral and visitation arrangements

 Lou Carnesecca coached St. John's against Niagara on Nov. 23, 1991. 

By Roger Rubinroger.rubin@newsday.com@rogrubin

The St. John’s community will be able to say their final farewells to iconic basketball coach Lou Carnesecca on Thursday and Friday.

The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in New Hyde Park will host the visitation for the Hall of Fame coach on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Dalton Funeral home is located at 125 Hillside Ave.

The funeral for Carnesecca will be held at 10 a.m. on  Friday at the St. Thomas More Church on the St. John’s University campus. The funeral mass also will be live streamed on the university's website

The interment will be private.

Carnesecca coached St. John's for 24 seasons for two separate stints and led the school to the Final Four in 1985. He died at 99 on Saturday, just a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin returned to Newsday in 2018 to write about high schools, colleges and baseball following 20 years at the Daily News. A Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 2011, he has covered 13 MLB postseasons and 14 NCAA Final Fours.

