St. John's to play more home games at Madison Square Garden than on campus this season

So much is changing about St. John’s basketball since Rick Pitino was hired to coach the Red Storm in March. The program’s national profile is growing. Anticipation for an NCAA Tournament is high. St. John’s has a buzz about it.

It’s also time to stop thinking about Madison Square Garden as the Storm’s “home away from home.” In the Pitino era, the Garden simply is home. That became clear on Friday when the school released its 2023-24 schedule. St. John’s will play eight games at MSG and just five on campus at Carnesecca Arena.

The first game at the Garden will be Nov. 13 against Michigan in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The Red Storm will play two Big East games – their first two conference home games – at Carnesecca, on Dec. 20 against Xavier and Jan. 2 against Butler. Six of the final eight Big East home games will be at the Garden and the other two at UBS Arena.

In a June interview with Newsday, Pitino was asked about venues for home games and replied “what we’re building at St. John’s is only going to fit in places like the Garden.”

St. John’s fans will have two opportunities to glimpse Pitino’s Red Strom before the regular season kicks off on Nov. 7 against Stony Brook at Carnesecca Arena.

The Storm announced this week that it has received permission from the NCAA to open its doors at Carnesecca for what would normally have been a closed-door scrimmage against Rutgers on Oct. 21 and sell tickets as a fundraiser to fight childhood cancer. There also is an Oct. 29 exhibition against Division II Pace on campus.

St. John’s Big East games at the Garden will be against Providence (Jan. 10), Marquette (Jan. 20), Villanova (Jan. 24), Connecticut (Feb. 3), Creighton (Feb. 25) and Georgetown (March 9). At UBS Arena, it hosts conference foes DePaul on Feb. 6 and Seton Hall on Feb. 18. It also meets Hofstra for a non-conference game on Dec. 30 at UBS.

The Big East Tournament will be played at the Garden on March 12-15.

St. John’s also has a date at Barclays Center, a non-conference match with Boston College on Dec. 10 in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase.

The Big East is expected to release which television network will carry each St. John’s game as well as the game times before the end of the month.