St. John's men's basketball TV schedule for 2023-24 season

The TV schedule for the St. John's Red Storm men's basketball program, as of Sept. 27, for the 2023-24 season, the first under new head coach Rick Pitino.

(Home games listed in ALL CAPS)

Sat. Oct. 21 RUTGERS (Exhibition) (Carnesecca Arena) 2 p.m. TBD

Sun. Oct. 29 PACE (Exhibition) (Carnesecca Arena) 4:30 p.m. TBD

Tues. Nov. 7 STONY BROOK (Carnesecca Arena) 7 p.m. FS1

Gavitt Tipoff Games

Mon. Nov. 13 MICHIGAN (Madison Square Garden) 6:30 p.m. FS1

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Dayton, Houston, LSU, North Texas, Towson, Utah, Wake Forest)

Thurs. Nov. 16 vs. North Texas Charleston, S.C. (TD Arena) 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Fri. Nov. 17 vs. Dayton/LSU Charleston, S.C. (TD Arena) 11:30 a.m./2 p.m. ESPNU/ESPN2

Sun. Nov. 19 vs. TBD Charleston, S.C. (TD Arena) TBD TBD

Sat. Nov. 25 HOLY CROSS (Carnesecca Arena) 7 p.m. FS2

BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle

Fri. Dec. 1 at West Virginia Morgantown, W. Va. (WVU Coliseum) 7 p.m. ESPN2

Wed. Dec. 6 SACRED HEART (Carnesecca Arena) 7 p.m. CBSSN

NABC Brooklyn Showcase

Sun. Dec. 10 vs. Boston College Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center) 4:30 p.m. TBD

Sat. Dec. 16 FORDHAM (Madison Square Garden) 3:30 p.m. FS1

Wed. Dec. 20 • XAVIER (Carnesecca Arena) 7 p.m. FS1

Sat. Dec. 23 • at Connecticut Hartford, Conn. (XL Center) 8 p.m. FOX

Sat. Dec. 30 HOFSTRA (UBS Arena) 12 p.m. FS1

Tues. Jan. 2 • BUTLER (Carnesecca Arena) 8:30 p.m. FS1

Sat. Jan. 6 • at Villanova Villanova, Pa. (Finneran Pavilion) 1 p.m. FOX

Wed. Jan. 10 • PROVIDENCE (Madison Square Garden) 6:30 p.m. FS1

Sat. Jan. 13 • at Creighton Omaha, Neb. (CHI Health Center Omaha) 1 p.m. FOX

Tues. Jan. 16 • at Seton Hall Newark, N.J. (Prudential Center) 8:30 p.m. FS1

Sat. Jan. 20 • MARQUETTE (Madison Square Garden) 12 p.m. FOX

Wed. Jan. 24 • VILLANOVA (Madison Square Garden) 8:30 p.m. FS1

Wed. Jan. 31 • at Xavier Cincinnati, Ohio (Cintas Center) 6:30 p.m. FS1

Sat. Feb. 3 • CONNECTICUT (Madison Square Garden) 12 p.m. FOX

Tues. Feb. 6 • DePAUL (UBS Arena) 6:30 p.m. FS1

Sat. Feb. 10 • at Marquette Milwaukee, Wis. (Fiserv Forum) 6 p.m. FS1

Tues. Feb. 13 • at Providence Providence, R.I. (Amica Mutual Pavilion) 7 p.m. CBSSN

Sun. Feb. 18 • SETON HALL (UBS Arena) 5 p.m. FS1

Wed. Feb. 21 • at Georgetown Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena) 7 p.m. FS1

Sun. Feb. 25 • CREIGHTON (Madison Square Garden) 12 p.m. CBS

Wed. Feb. 28 • at Butler Indianapolis, Ind. (Hinkle Fieldhouse) TBD CBSSN

Tues. March 5 • at DePaul Chicago, Ill. (Wintrust Arena) 9 p.m. FS1

Sat. March 9 • GEORGETOWN (Madison Square Garden) 12 p.m. FOX

Wed.-Sat. March 13-16 BIG EAST Tournament (Madison Square Garden) TBD FS1/FOX