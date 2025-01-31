St. John's alum Mike Francesa predicts big things for Red Storm under Rick Pitino

Mike Francesa said he saw this red storm coming, over long conversations with Rick Pitino at Saratoga Race Course last summer.

But on Tuesday night, he saw it arrive in full force, when the 15th-ranked St. John’s men’s basketball team routed Georgetown, 66-41, to complete a perfect January.

Back page headlines and widespread excitement ensued.

“I thought [Tuesday] night was the tipping point,” the former WFAN host, current podcast host and St. John’s alumnus told Newsday. “That performance got so much attention because of how good it was.”

It also generated anticipation among alumni and other fans because of what is ahead.

After hosting Providence on Saturday, St. John’s faces two tests: Hosting Marquette on Tuesday and a visit to Connecticut next Friday.

“This town is about at the right time to embrace this team,” Francesa said, “and if they get to the Sweet 16, they will be the absolute darlings in New York City.

“This town will fall in love with them, and they will be a back page, front page story. They will be so big, bigger than they've been [in] forever. Bigger than they've been since the days of Chris Mullin. That's how big they will be.

“You can sense it coming now. You can sense people starting to notice them, people starting to talk about them, and it's going to just start to multiply the next week and heading toward the NCAA Tournament. The Big East [tournament] is going to be a lot of fun too, a lot of fun.”

Francesa said he has attended two games this season, one at Carnesecca Arena and one at Madison Square Garden. He also recently was on campus to record an interview for a documentary on the Big East and stayed for practice.

“I tweeted when the season started: Get your tickets now for MSG, because this is going to be a real big year for St. John's,” Francesa said. “I knew in the summer. Rick's box at Saratoga is behind mine. And we talked a lot.”

Pitino has guided the Red Storm to an 18-3 overall record and a tie for first place in the Big East at 9-1.

“It's a really good basketball team getting better,” Pitino said Tuesday night. “I'm happiest, not only for the players because they're the reason this is happening, but I'm happy for the St John's fans. It’s been a long time for them and I see them so positive as I walk around the streets of New York. I see them so happy. They come on the road, we're going to have 18,000 people for Providence [at the Garden Saturday]. So I'm happy for them because it's an identity they want to see. There's no reason that St John's can't be a great basketball team.”

St. John's had its share of struggles before Pitino took over last season. Now, everything has changed.

“I can sense a real resurgence, and I think you're seeing that, especially in the games in the Garden,” Francesa said, “where you're seeing the crowd not only start to grow each game, but just the enthusiasm for the team and the energy in the building is significantly improved.”

With Roger Rubin