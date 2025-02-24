St. John's lands highest AP Top 25 national ranking in 33 seasons

St. John’s ascent in the national rankings continued on Monday in the wake of its beatdown of two-time defending national champion Connecticut on Sunday. The Red Storm climbed three spots to No. 7 in the AP poll released on Monday afternoon.

St. John’s (24-4) last attained a No. 7 ranking in the early weeks of the 1991-92 season, the last time it earned a share of the Big East regular-season title. The Storm is 15-2 in conference play and holds a two-game lead over Creighton in the Big East standings with three games to play. They can lock up at least a share of the Big East title on Wednesday with a victory over Butler in the teams’ 9 p.m. game in Indianapolis.

St. John’s could earn its first outright conference crown in 40 years that same night if it wins and Creighton loses against DePaul. If both St. John’s and Creighton win that night, St. John’s can earn its first outright Big East regular-season title since the 1985 Final Four team when it hosts Seton Hall at the Garden Saturday.

“We want this Big East crown badly, not only for the players, but for the fans who came back like I never expected,” coach Rick Pitino said after Sunday’s win. “So we're very excited about being in the hunt. . . .Winning the Big East would mean a lot.”

St. John’s is one of two Big East teams that are nationally ranked this week. Marquette fell five spots and is No. 21. Creighton is receiving votes and is one spot outside the Top 25.

Kadary Richmond recognized

Kadary Richmond was named the Big East Player of the Week on Monday. In the Storm’s wins at DePaul and against the Huskies, he averaged 17.5 points on 52% shooting, 6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Over his last 11 games, Richmond is averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.4 steals.

Richmond is the second St. John’s player to earn the weekly honor. RJ Luis Jr. has won it twice this season.