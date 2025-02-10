St. John's cracks the top 10 in AP Top 25 poll

St. John’s now stands in some very rare air.

The Red Storm moved up to No. 9 in the AP poll released on Monday afternoon, gaining three points after defeating then-No. 11 Marquette at the Garden and then-No. 19 UConn on the road. Those stand as their two most significant victories of the season. Both were Quad I wins, a metric that plays a factor in selecting the tournament field.

St. John’s was last ranked No. 9 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the 1998-99 season after it reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. The Red Storm did appear as high as No. 8 twice that season.

The Red Storm (21-3, 12-1) play Wednesday night at Villanova in what should be their chance at a fourth Quad I win. They play on Sunday against No. 24 Creighton at the Garden.

Creighton is a new entry to the national rankings after win over Providence and Marquette, which slipped to No. 18. Connecticut dropped out of the Top 25 and sits two spots back.

Big East award

St. John’s RJ Luis Jr. was named the Big East Player of the Week. He averaged 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals as the Storm won twice to extend their winning streak to 10 games.