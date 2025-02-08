St. John's comes back from 14-point deficit to beat UConn for 10th straight win

STORRS, Conn. — Two-time defending national champion Connecticut came out Friday night looking to make a statement that it still is the team to beat in the Big East. St. John’s had an answer: maybe not.

The 12th-ranked Red Storm came back from a 14-point first-half deficit and again had enough down the stretch to record their 10th straight victory. RJ Luis Jr. made a baseline jumper with 10.1 seconds to play off an inbounds pass from Kadary Richmond to make it a two-possession game, and St. John’s hung on to defeat No. 19 UConn, 68-62, at Gampel Pavilion.

St. John’s (21-3, 12-1) has won 16 of its last 17 games, including a 70-64 victory over No. 11 Marquette on Tuesday. On the heels of this victory — which probably stands as its best of the season to date — it should find its way into the AP Top 10 on Monday.

St. John’s dogged the Huskies up and down the court in the second half, surviving an awful stretch of 6:31 in which it missed 11 straight shots and never letting UConn get too far out of reach. In the late going, the Red Storm defense went from taut to suffocating and was the backbone of a 12-0 run that produced a 60-52 lead with 3:11 to play. Three of the baskets came off Huskies turnovers.

UConn showed its pedigree by making a run down the stretch and closed the margin to 64-62 on two free throws by Liam McNeeley with 39.8 seconds left. Luis then hit his big jumper, getting free as McNeeley tried to go under a screen, and McNeeley drove the length of the court but missed a layup. Zuby Ejiofor’s two free throws clinched it.

Luis had 21 points and Richmond had 12 points — all in the second half — plus six rebounds and five assists to pace the Red Storm. Ejiofor and Simeon Wilcher each added 11 points for St. John’s, which forced 22 UConn turnovers and converted them into 18 points.

McNeeley had 18 points and Solo Ball added 13 for UConn (16-7, 8-4).

The Huskies put the Red Storm in a big hole early but failed to keep them down. St. John’s clawed its way back in the final 10 minutes before halftime, erased a 26-12 deficit and managed to got to the intermission with a 37-35 lead.

During the final 11:38 before the break, St. John’s held UConn to 3-for-15 shooting and forced it into seven of its 10 first-half turnovers.

Out of the gate, UConn completely overwhelmed St. John’s. The Red Storm trademarks this season have been suffocating defense and relentless rebounding, and they had neither in the early going. The Huskies made seven of their first 10 shots, including four three-pointers, and grabbed 13 of the first 16 rebounds in racing to a 21-8 lead as the Gampel Pavilion crowd roared.

They extended the margin to 26-12 on Tarris Reed Jr.’s dunk with 11:38 left in the half. At that point, St. John’s had gone 7:08 in which it shot 1-for-11.

St. John’s road back into the game began with a stellar sequence. Deivon Smith made a three-pointer, drew a foul on it and converted the free throw for a four-point play. The Red Storm press forced the Huskies into a five-second call, and when St. John’s took the ball out, Richmond found Aaron Scott for a short jumper. In a little more than an instant, the margin was cut to eight points.

Smith made a steal to start a break that Ejiofor finished with a dunk, and on St. John’s next possession, Ejiofor threw a long pass over the UConn defense to Luis in the low post for a layup and a three-point play. That made the UConn lead 28-27.

After Jaylin Stewart missed a pair of free throws with 2:50 left, Wilcher drove for a layup with 2:29 left for the Red Storm’s first lead. 34-33.

Reed had a chance to give the Huskies a two-point lead when he scored on a putback and drew a foul, but he missed the free throw. Ejiofor completed a three-point play with 58 seconds left in the half to cap the 25-9 run for the 37-35 lead.

St. John’s start to the second half wasn’t much better than the start to its first. There was a stretch of 6:31 in which it went 0-for-11 from the floor. But this time the defense didn’t let the Huskies get too far away. McNeeley’s three-pointer as the shot clock expired with 11:16 to play gave UConn a 48-42 lead — a gap, but not out of reach.