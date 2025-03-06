It took just two seasons for Rick Pitino to live up to "St. John's will be back" promises when he was hired to coach the Red Storm men's basketball team.

What were they coming back to?

Well, national prominence. It was 40 years ago when the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams, and St. John's reached the Final Four. That 1984-85 team coached by Lou Carnesecca, who had guided St. John's to March Madness in eight of the previous nine seasons, remains the most talked-about team in the program.

Here's a look at how St. John's has performed in the NCAA Tournament over the past 40 years.