SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's NCAA Tournament history, from Lou Carnesecca to Rick Pitino

Left: Lou Carnesecca celebrates winning the Big East Tournament in...

Left: Lou Carnesecca celebrates winning the Big East Tournament in 1983. Right: Rick Pitino coaches St. John's to the Big East regular-season title in 2025.

By Mark La Monicamark.lamonica@newsday.comLaMonicaMark

It took just two seasons for Rick Pitino to live up to "St. John's will be back" promises when he was hired to coach the Red Storm men's basketball team. 

What were they coming back to? 

Well, national prominence. It was 40 years ago when the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams, and St. John's reached the Final Four. That 1984-85 team coached by Lou Carnesecca, who had guided St. John's to  March Madness in eight of the previous nine seasons, remains the most talked-about team in the program.

Here's a look at how St. John's has performed in the NCAA Tournament over the past 40 years. 

1985: Final Four

Year of the Big East

The Big East put three teams in the Final Four in 1985, with St. John's, led by Chris Mullin, facing top-seeded Georgetown, led by Patrick Ewing. Georgetown won the national semifinal, 77-59, then lost to Villanova in the championship.

1985 chris mullin

Chris Mullin after defeating N.C. State in the regional final. Credit: AP/Jack Smith.

1986: Second round

St. John's earned a No. 1 seed and beat No. 16 Montana State in the first round, 83-74, before losing to No. 8 Auburn, 81-65. 

1986 Walter Berry

Walter, the AP Player of the Year in 1986, total 51 points and 20 rebounds in the two games. Credit: AP/Lennox McLendon.

1987: Second round

As the No. 6 seed, St. John's took out No. 11 Wichita State, 57-55, when Marco Baldi took a pass from Mark Jackson and hit a short jumper with one second left. The Johnnies would go on to lose in the second round to No. 3 DePaul in overtime, 83-75.

1988: First round

One and done as 11th-seeded St. John's fell to sixth-seeded Florida, 62-59.

1989

1990: Second round

St. John's earned the No. 6 seed, beat Temple in the opening round and then lost to national runner-up Duke in the second round.

1990 Malik Sealy

Malik Sealy led three St. John's in double figures with 19 vs. Duke. Credit: AP/Dave Martin.

1991: Elite Eight

Malik Sealy, Shawnelle Scott and Billy Singleton led St. John's to the No. 4 seed in what would be Lou Carnesecca's last deep run in the NCAA Tournament. The Johnnies beat No. 13 Northern Illinois, No. 5 Texas and then No. 1 Ohio State to reach the Elite Eight and a rematch with No. 2 Duke. The Blue Devils won, 78-61, en route to the national title.

1992: First round

Looie's last dance

The last of Lou Carnesecca's 726 games over 24 seasons as St. John's head coach was a 61-57 loss to No. 10 Tulane in the first round. Carnesecca finished his career 526-200 for a .725 winning percentage, which as of 2025 ranks him 37th in NCAA history among coaches with at least 10 seasons.

1992 Lou Carnesecca

Lou Carnesecca died on Nov. 30, 2024, at age 99. Credit: Mark Lennihan.

1993: Second round

Assistant Brian Mahoney took over for Carnesecca as head coach and led St. John's to a 19-11 record and a No. 5 seed. After an 85-67 win over No. 12 Texas Tech in the first round, St. John's lost to No. 4 Arkansas, 80-74.

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998: First round

Seniors Felipe Lopez, Zendon Hamilton and Tarik Turner and freshman Ron Artest led the Red Storm back to the NCAA Tournament after four seasons on the outside, the program's longest in three decades. But the seventh-seeded Storm lost in the first round to No. 10 Detroit, 66-64, as Lopez's three-point attempt fell short in the final seconds. 

1998 Felipe Lopez

Felipe Lopez ranks fourth on the St. John's all-time scoring list with 1,927 points. Credit: Getty Images

1999: Elite Eight

Mike Jarvis took over for Fran Fraschilla and earned a No. 3 seed behind Artest, Lavor Postell, Erick Barkley, Bootsy Thornton and Anthony Glover. St. John's rolled over No. 14 Samford and No. 6 Indiana in the opening rounds, then beat No. 2 Maryland by 14 points. In the Elite Eight, though, the Red Storm fell to Ohio State, 77-74. 

1999 Ron Artest

Ron Artest struggled against Ohio State with five turnovers and just nine points. Credit: AP/Mark Lennihan.

2000: Second round

Artest was in the NBA now, but Barkley, Postell, Thornton and Glover led St. John's to a No. 2 seed. But No. 10 Gonzaga pulled off the upset in the second round.

2000 lavor postell

Lavor Postell and Bootsy Thornton accounted for 39% of St. John's points in the NCAA Tournament. Credit: Newsday/Paul J. Bereswell.

2001

2002: First round

St. John's earned the No. 9 seed and lost in the first round to No. 8 Wisconsin, 80-70. Marcus Hatten scored 28 for the Storm.

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011: Second round

2011 steve lavin

Steve Lavin guided the Red Storm to two NCAA Tournaments in his five seasons as coach. Credit: Getty Images/Doug Pensinger.

This was the first year the NCAA went to a field of 68, with the "First Four" games being considered first-round games. So, while St. John's technically was in the second round, the sixth-seeded Storm played one game, losing to No. 11 Gonzaga.

2012

2013

2014

2015: Second round

This was the final tournament where "First Four" games were considered the first round. St. John's drew the No. 9 seed and lost to No. 8 San Diego State.

2016

2017

2018

2019: First Four

Chris Mullin, in his fourth and final season as head coach, brought his alma mater back to the NCAA Tournament. Shamorie Ponds and L.J. Figueroa helped St. John's to 21-13 overall record and a First Four game for the No. 11 seed, losing to Arizona State, 74-65.

2019 mustapha heron

Mustapha Heron scored six points for the Storm against Arizona State. Credit: AP/John Minchillo.

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025: Big East regular-season champions . . .

. . . for the first time since 1985. And they're still going, as the Red Storm will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament when play begins on March 12. St. John's earned a bye into the quarterfinals on March 13. Selection Sunday three days later will tell us which seed, region and city St. John's will play to begin the NCAA Tournament.

2025 st johns rick pitino

In Rick Pitino's second season as coach, St. John's won the Big East regular-season title outright for the first time since the 1984-85 season. Credit: Brad Penner.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is a deputy sports editor at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

More on this topic

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME