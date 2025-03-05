SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's Red Storm trivia quiz

St. John's Marcus Hatten jumps into the arms of Anthony...

St. John's Marcus Hatten jumps into the arms of Anthony Glover as Grady Reynolds moves in to congratulate Hatten after he hit a free throw after the final second of the game as St. John's defeated Duke, 72-71, at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, March 2, 2003. Credit: AP/ED BETZ

It’s a good time to be a Red Storm fan.

At No. 6 in the nation, St. John’s has its highest AP ranking since 1991. The team clinched its first outright Big East regular-season title in 40 years with a victory over Seton Hall on Saturday at a sold-out Madison Square Garden. A high-seed in the NCAA Tournament seems an inevitability just one year after they were left out entirely by the selection committee.

Yes, the immediate future is bright for Rick Pitino and his squad, but how well can you remember the program’s storied past? Test your knowledge with our quiz on Red Storm men’s basketball history.

