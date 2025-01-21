St. John's to implement new points system for season-ticket holders' seating

St. John’s season-ticket holders are very likely to be sitting in different seats next season than the ones they’ve gotten used to.

On Tuesday, Red Storm athletic director Ed Kull sent out a notification to all season-ticket holders that the school is going to do a “full re-seat” of season tickets for both Carnesecca Arena and Madison Square Garden and that financial support of the program, athletes and school will be considerations.

Seating now will be based on a points system that factors in:

Number of seasons one has had season tickets

Donations to the athletic department

Charitable giving to the school

Contributions to NIL efforts that benefit Red Storm athletes

It's a measure Kull believes is necessary for St. John’s to stay competitive at the highest levels in college athletics and is a way to prepare for financial demands that could come from the proposed House v. NCAA settlement and a possible revenue sharing system.

“We need to do everything we can to financially compete in this new era of college athletics,” Kull’s letter reads. “As these new policies are expected to go into effect next year, we need to be ready for how they will impact our St. John’s student-athletes and department.”

The re-seating plan will be implemented in the spring and summer and, according to the notification, “will include a reallocation of all season ticket holder seat locations” based on the points system.

St. John’s had done re-seating of season-ticket holders before, most recently after major renovations at the Garden.

St. John’s already is taking actions on other fronts to be as competitive as possible under Kull, who has built a reputation for making athletic departments more robust after record revenue generation in his previous job as Fordham’s AD.

Kull said in an interview earlier this week that St. John’s will break ground on the planned $60 million basketball-only practice facility in the spring and that renovations to Carnesecca Arena are being considered. “We’re looking at some different renditions and some architect theories,” he said.

“I’d love to see us have additional seat backs on both ends,” Kull said. “We need to remove and upgrade some of the bleacher situations . . . and obviously improve the concession space. We need some more hospitality space in terms of not only entertaining donors or trustees or investors in the program, but even providing the students some more entertainment space.

“It's not easy trying to . . . renovate a 60-year-old building, so we're trying to do that tastefully and carefully.”