St. John's once again moves up in the AP Top 25 national rankings

St. John’s will go into its biggest regular-season game in more than a quarter century as the 12th-ranked team in the nation.

The Red Storm on Monday moved up in the AP Top 25 from No. 15 after a week in which it won a road game at Georgetown and a home game against Providence. St. John’s (19-3) is alone in first place in the Big East at 10-1 and hasn’t been ranked this high since it finished the 1999-2000 season as the No. 9 team in the land.

The Red Storm will be facing No. 11 Marquette (18-4, 9-2), which slipped from No. 9 after Saturday’s loss to Connecticut, on Tuesday night at the Garden. It will be the first time St. John's been part of a game between Top 15 teams since it was ranked No. 9 and lost to No. 1 Connecticut on Jan. 30, 1999.

The Huskies moved up from No. 25 to No. 19 in the new poll and will host the Red Storm at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., on Friday night.