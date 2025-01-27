SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's climbs five spots in Top 25 national rankings to No. 15

St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher against Xavier on Jan. 22, 2025,...

St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher against Xavier on Jan. 22, 2025, at MSG. Credit: AP/Pamela Smith

By Roger Rubin

St. John’s continues to climb in the national rankings and this week passes two-time defending national champion Connecticut.

The Red Storm moved up this week from No. 20 to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 on the strength of its overtime win against Xavier last Wednesday night at the Garden. They are now the second highest-ranked Big East after leapfrogging No. 25 Connecticut. Marquette is No. 9.

St. John’s (17-3, 8-1) will travel to meet Georgetown (13-7, 4-5) at 6:30 Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.

St. John’s hasn’t been ranked this high since the 2014-15 season when D’Angelo Harrison and Sir’Dominic Pointer steered the Storm to a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That was the last time the Storm was in the main draw — the round of 64 — and peaked at No. 15.

