St. John's hires Rick Pitino to coach men's basketball team

The St. John’s basketball program may finally have found its savior.

University administrators and Rick Pitino have reached an agreement to put the Hall of Fame coach at the helm of the Red Storm.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to @SeamusCarey13, President of Iona. Thank you to @mglovs23, the AD and to all those people who touched our lives," Pitino tweeted Monday afternoon.

"Follow up, I'm not sad it ended. I'm so grateful it happened," Pitino added. "To my players, the last three years. All I can say is you know how much I love you."

Pitino will be introduced Tuesday at noon in a press conference at Madison Square Garden.

Born in Manhattan and raised on Long Island, Pitino has earned a reputation as a master rebuilder of great programs that have fallen from the national spotlight after restoring Kentucky and Louisville to prominence and winning national championships with both.

St. John’s is a fitting next project for the 70-year-old Pitino. Since Lou Carnesecca’s 1992 retirement, the once perennial power has had only a handful of special seasons, including a 1999 run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and the 2000 Big East championship. It hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000 and has been in a slide toward irrelevance for nearly a quarter-century.

"Coach Pitino is one of the most brilliant minds in the history of the game and has won at the highest levels everywhere he has coached," said St. John's athletic director Mike Cragg in a statement. "There is no doubt in my mind he will restore a championship-level program and culture for St. John's Basketball."

The last two coaches — St. John’s great Chris Mullin and Mike Anderson — missed the tournament in eight of their nine combined seasons with only an appearance in the 2019 First Four. The school announced it was moving on from Anderson on March 10.

Pitino leaves Iona after reaching two NCAA Tournaments in his three seasons with the Gaels. ESPN reported Pitino's deal at St. John's is for six years.

St. John’s president Rev. Brian Shanley has wanted to employ Pitino before. Shanley came to St. John’s after 15 years as president at Providence College, where his oversight and investment in athletics helped renovate the facilities and re-establish the men’s basketball program. During his tenure, he tried to coax Pitino, who coached the Friars for three seasons in the 1980s, to leave Louisville for a second stint at PC.

"I am excited that this seasoned coaching veteran — who has won at the highest levels and is as passionate as ever — is committed to leading our student-athletes and our program to national prominence," added St. John's president Rev. Brian J. Shanley. "Rick knows Big East basketball and is determined to take and keep the Red Storm program where we know it belongs."

The pace of the negotiations between St. John’s and Pitino moved quickly. Iona’s season ended last Friday with a loss to UConn in an NCAA West Regional first-round game. There had been some back-channel communication between the parties earlier this month, but the serious face-to-face talks began during the weekend.

Pitino has taken three schools — Kentucky, Louisville and Providence — to Final Fours, also coached Iona and Boston University and coached in the NBA with the Knicks and Celtics. In his 34 college seasons, his teams posted a losing record just once.

Pitino turned Kentucky into a 20-win program in his second season there, reached the Final Four in his fourth season and won the 1996 national title in his seventh. Louisville also became a 20-win program in his second season with the Cardinals, reached a Final Four in his fourth and won the national championship game in his 12th. In three of its last five seasons in the Big East, Louisville won the conference championship.

Pitino last year was exonerated for recruiting violations at Louisville that were unearthed by the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball; those led to his 2017 ouster at Louisville. The Independent Accountability Resolutions Process said it found “no violation by [Pitino] occurred given that he demonstrated he promoted an atmosphere of compliance.” The investigations, however, unearthed that an assistant coach employed escorts and exotic dancers for campus visits by recruits; Louisville’s 2013 national title was vacated as a result.

There also were personal indiscretions revealed in a criminal case against a woman found guilty of trying to extort Pitino.

During the time between his exit from Louisville and entrance at Iona, Pitino coached professional basketball in Greece for two seasons but longed for a return to college basketball. At the NCAA Tournament subregional in Albany on Thursday he said “the two years I was out of coaching was the most miserable two years of my life because I missed it so much. I love teaching. I love coaching. I love motivating. Everything about it, and I missed it terribly.”

Based on his past stops, Pitino’s arrival with St. John’s should immediately make the Red Storm a program of national interest and turn their games into events. It is likely there will be more dates at Madison Square Garden — something Cragg has wanted — and fan excitement should improve development for the athletic department and an upgrade in facilities.

“There's one common denominator in every job I've taken over: poor facilities [and] poor culture,” Pitino said Thursday in Albany. “Kentucky was awful. They didn't have a weight room . . . Louisville, the same thing. They didn't have a practice facility.”

He also said that he hoped he could coach for another decade or more. If he can have the same kind of impact that he had at Kentucky and Louisville, it shouldn’t take that long to put the Red Storm back in the ranks of the college basketball elite.