St. John's likely to get RJ Luis back for Holy Cross game

St. John’s is finally going to be at full strength.

RJ Luis has missed the first five games of the season after suffering a broken left hand in early October. He began practicing last Saturday while the Red Storm were playing in the Charleston Classic in South Carolina. All signs now point to the 6-7 forward playing on Saturday when the Storm (3-2) host Holy Cross in a 7 p.m. non-conference game at Carnesecca Arena.

The Crusaders are 2-4 including a one-point win over struggling Georgetown.

Luis, a sophomore transfer from the University of Massachusetts who chose St. John’s over Louisville and Texas A&M, was an Atlantic-10 All-Freshman team selection after averaging 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last season. The Miami native is considered a strong offensive performer who can get his own shot, something Rick Pitino wants more of from his team.

“What RJ brings to the table is he can – like Daniss [Jenkins] – he can create off the bounce,” Pitino said. “There’s not a lot of guys on this team that can create off the bounce. He can create off the bounce.”

“He's long [and] he'll be able to defend well,” teammate Chris Ledlum said. “He'll create off the dribble, and he'll give us something that we need.”

Pitino appeared ready to play him in last Sunday’s third-place game against Utah – a 91-82 win – even though he’d only have been in one practice. The coach, however, said Luis didn’t feel prepared.

“I wanted to play RJ, but he didn't feel he was ready,” Pitino said after the game. “And I always respect the player's wishes because they all want to play. He said ‘Look, I need more than one practice after missing six weeks,' and definitely I understand that.”

Luis is viewed primarily as a shooting forward, though Pitino said he might be able to play some minutes at power forward against certain smaller lineups.

St. John’s has started Glenn Taylor Jr. at small forward in four of five games, and he has averaged 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.4 minutes. Taylor is 6-for-13 on three-point attempts. As Luis gets his feel back after missing all that time, he could challenge for a spot in the starting lineup, however Pitino said it is unlikely that Taylor and Luis will play in the same lineup.

There have been concerns about St. John’s rebounding at all five spots, something Pitino has been emphasizing, and Luis has shown that to be a potential strength.

“I think RJ is going to give us rebounds, which will be good – that’s one big plus,” Pitino said.

Depth had appeared to be one of the Storm’s strengths going into the season. Pitino’s rotation of players is evolving, though at different points so far, he has felt that he played Ledlum, Jenkins or center Joel Soriano too many minutes in a contest. A strong performance by Naheim Alleyne off the bench in the win over the Utes has allayed some of those fears and the return of Luis could quell them further.

Asked last weekend about Luis possibly coming back, Ledlum replied, “RJ is obviously a great player. He's going to help us a good deal. He's an all-around player and can do a bunch of things. It would be great having him back.”