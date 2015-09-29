SportsCollegeSt Johns

Shamorie Ponds commits to St. John's

Team EZ Pass' Shamorie Ponds #4 is introduced against Team...

Team EZ Pass' Shamorie Ponds #4 is introduced against Team Doo Be Doo in the Under Armour Elite 24 game on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015 in Brooklyn. Credit: AP / Gregory Payan

By NEWSDAY.COMsports@newsday.com

Point guard Shamorie Ponds of Brooklyn has committed to Chris Mullin and St. John's for the class of 2016.

"It was a long process," Ponds said Tuesday. "I'm attending the University of St. John's."

Ponds, who plays for Thomas Jefferson High School, is a four-star recruit and is rated as a top 50 recruit nationally by recruiting services Rivals and Scout. Ponds made an official visit to the school last month.

"Just jumped up and down as people looked at me weird at my hotel in Prague. Great day for St John's & NYC," assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih tweeted.

