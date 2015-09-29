Shamorie Ponds commits to St. John's

Point guard Shamorie Ponds of Brooklyn has committed to Chris Mullin and St. John's for the class of 2016.

"It was a long process," Ponds said Tuesday. "I'm attending the University of St. John's."

Ponds, who plays for Thomas Jefferson High School, is a four-star recruit and is rated as a top 50 recruit nationally by recruiting services Rivals and Scout. Ponds made an official visit to the school last month.

"Just jumped up and down as people looked at me weird at my hotel in Prague. Great day for St John's & NYC," assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih tweeted.