St. John’s gets commitment from transfer Justin Simon

St. John’s picked up its second transfer commitment in two days on Thursday morning when Justin Simon announced he would join the men’s basketball team.

Simon, a 6-5 guard, played 24 games as a freshman for Arizona this past season. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Simon will need to sit out a year before joining the team. Simon will have three years of eligibility remaining at St. John’s.

“Justin is an explosive player who we believe will develop well in our program,” St. John’s coach Chris Mullin said in a statement. “He’s an instinctive playmaker with good court vision and he distributes the ball well. We are glad Justin chose St. John’s for the next chapter of his basketball career.”

Simon averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game for the Wildcats in his freshman season.

“Having the opportunity to play for a Hall of Famer who has surrounded himself with an incredible staff that is all about getting their guys better was a huge draw in my decision to continue my college career at St. John’s,” Simon said in a statement. “I feel like I can be myself at St. John’s and reach my full basketball potential.”

Marvin Clark Jr., who played his first two seasons at Michigan State, announced on Wednesday that he was transferring to St. John’s.