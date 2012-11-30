St. John's loses Eugeneia McPherson to ACL tear

St. John's has lost Eugeneia McPherson for the season with a torn ACL in her right knee.

The senior guard injured the knee early in the second half of the 17th-ranked Red Storm's 66-54 win over Hartford last Sunday.

McPherson, from North Babylon, scored six points and grabbed four rebounds before going down while driving to the basket.

McPherson started all 34 games last season and was the team's third-highest scorer. She's averaging 7.6 points this season.

The Red Storm (4-1) face Boston University on the road Saturday afternoon.

McPherson's 2,217 career points at North Babylon and Deer Park high schools is ninth in Long Island girls basketball history.