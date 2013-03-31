St. John's upsets No. 1 Notre Dame, 12-10, in South Bend

The term giant-killer can be attached to the St. John's men's lacrosse team.

Kevin Cernuto had four goals and three assists and Kieran McArdle added three goals and two assists Saturday as No. 20 St. John's stunned No. 1 Notre Dame, 12-10, in Big East men's lacrosse in South Bend, Ind.

It was the third win over a ranked team this season for St. John's, which beat then-No. 7 Hofstra and then-No. 17 Yale.

Colin Keegan and Connor Mullen each added two goals and an assist for St. John's.

It was the second straight win over Notre Dame for St. John's, which topped the Fighting Irish, 8-7, in a Big East tournament semifinal last year.

"I'm very proud of our effort today," St. John's coach Jason Miller said. "We prepared well this week, and it showed on the field." The Red Storm (7-2, 2-1) was previously 0-2 against No. 1 teams.

Sean Rogers scored three times for Notre Dame (6-2, 1-1).