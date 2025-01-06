Aaron Scott looked to be a perfect fit for St. John’s when he decided to transfer from North Texas this past offseason. St. John’s coach Rick Pitino traditionally prioritizes defense and three-point shooting and Scott checked both boxes. He’s a tenacious defender and made 37% on three-point attempts last season.

Scott never stops playing defense when he’s in the game — in four Big East contests, the Red Storm (12-3, 3-1) have outscored foes by 29 points — however his three-point shooting touch has yet to arrive. He made five of six in the one-point double-overtime loss to Baylor in the Bahamas but is 0-for-9 on the arc in four conference games.

He is just one symptom in what’s become an odd eyesore in the Big East as St. John’s (12-3, 3-1) goes into Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Xavier (9-6, 1-3), a game that could be their first Quad I win and a pathway into a national ranking.

The Storm are high in the standings, but with a glaring conference-worst 16% mark on three-pointers in conference play. Seven Big East teams are making their three-pointers at twice the clip.

And Scott? He’s 0-for-9 in those four and not the only culprit.

Asked about the three-point shooting problems, Scott replied, “I think people forget that we’re still winning. And, you know, a win is a win.”

It raises a question about current-day college basketball: can a team compensate for a blatant weakness?

“We got a team full of dogs, a team full of hard workers,” Scott said. “We don’t have to make threes obviously. We get offensive rebounds, drives, transition [baskets]. We’re the best when we play fast. . . . We’re doing all the other things at a great pace to where, with three-point shooting, if we’re missing them it’s OK.

“[When] the shot’s not falling . . . do something else to impact winning the game,” he added. “That’s what I’ve been doing: other things to impact winning.”

And Pitino has gotten creative. The Storm’s offensive rebounding and increased use of the full-court press have been getting them more offensive opportunities as a sort of compensation for missed three-point shots. In four Big East games, St. John’s has gotten 27 more shots than its opponents. It’s scored 69 points as a result of offensive rebounds.

“Look when you go 1-for-21 [on three-point attempts] and you win the game, and you’re not doing very many things right, that speaks volumes of what you’re all about,” Pitino said.

The perimeter shooting isn’t something the Red Storm have written off. Rather, Scott said, Pitino wants them to keep shooting it.

“[Pitino] just gives us confidence,” Scott said. “He said, “Shoot the wide-open [shot] if you’re wide-open [or] wide-open after movement. It’s a good shot.’ Last game, I feel like we got all good shots. It just wasn’t falling. He keeps giving us confidence to shoot the ball, because he knows we’re great shooters. He knows we can make a shot.”

Since the Baylor game, Pitino said opposing defenses have been focused on stopping Scott from shooting threes. But he’s been encouraged to keep putting them up.

“My confidence is high right now,” Scott said. “I know I can make shots. I’ve done it before, countless times and in numerous games. It’s going to fall . . . Never get too high, never get too low. Stay sane . . . [When] the shot’s not falling . . . do something else to impact winning the game. That’s what I’ve been doing: other things to impact winning.”

“Teams are keying in on my shooting because I started the season off really good,” Scott said. “Everybody gets scouted [and] I’ve got to work through [other teams’] scouting reports. I’ve got to move better, find my shots better, find open shots. I’ve probably been shooting contested shots. I’ve got to get more open shots.”