St. John's reaches Big East quarterfinals with win over Butler

St. John’s slim hope of reaching the NCAA Tournament despite a disappointing eighth-place finish in the Big East lives on — for at least one more day.

The Red Storm opened the Big East Tournament on Wednesday afternoon by easily dispatching ninth-seeded Butler, 76-63, in a first-round game at Madison Square Garden behind strong performances by Joel Soriano and Posh Alexander.

Eighth-seeded St. John’s (18-14) will make its 28th quarterfinal Big East appearance at noon on Thursday against top-seeded Marquette (25-6) and will be looking to reach the semifinals for the 12th time and first since 2000 when it last won the championship.

The Storm is seeking to salvage something from a season of underachievement, and the conference tournament title and accompanying NCAA Tournament bid is their last chance. Two years ago, Georgetown became the first No. 8 seed in Big East Tournament history to win the title.

Soriano had 19 points and 15 rebounds — his 24th double-double of the season — to lead five Storm players who had double figures in scoring. AJ Storr had 15 points, Alexander had 13 points and tied a season high with three three-pointers, David Jones had 12 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Simas Lukosius had 23 points and Jalen Thomas had 20 points for Butler (14-18).

Soriano had 11 points and Alexander 10 as St. John’s built a 36-25 lead en route to a 44-29 halftime lead. The Storm shot 54% from the floor in the half.

St. John's led by as much as 54-33 when Storr made one of two free throws on a technical foul called on the Bulldogs’ Chuck Harris.

The closest Butler got after that was within 70-61 on a Lukosius three-pointer with 3:44 to play.