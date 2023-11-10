SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's signs top recruits Jaiden Glover and Lefteris Liotopoulos

St. John's coach Rick Pitino smiles after securing the win over Stony Brook at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesdaym, Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: Errol Anderson

St. John’s got signed commitments from a pair of highly-regarded recruits on Tuesday, the first day for signing National Letters of Intent. Jaiden Glover, a 6-5 Brooklyn product playing at The Patrick School (N.J.), and Lefteris Liotopoulos, a 6-5 player from Greece, will both be joining the Red Storm.

Glover played at Rosele Catholic with current St. John’s freshman Simeon Wilcher before transferring to The Patrick School where he averaged 14.5 points in nine games last season. Liotopoulos averaged 14.9 points for the Greece Under-18 team in seven games in the 2023 FIBA European Championships.

Of Glover, Pitino said, “We are big believers in size and shooting ability with backcourt players – Jaiden is an outstanding perimeter shooter and a terrific athlete with excellent size.”

Of Liotopoulos, Pitino said, “Lefteris is the best young player in Greece who really understands everything that goes into our offenses in terms of movement, cutting and shooting.”

