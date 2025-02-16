St. John's beats Creighton to retain hold on first place in Big East

Madison Square Garden was awash in red.

A near-deafening cacophony that started before the ball was tipped off and seemed like it would never end filled the arena. It rolled from the ceiling to the court, from both sides of the building and back again.

This was a happening. An event.

Two nationally ranked teams. First place in the Big East on the line. The sellout crowd of 19,812 who filled the Garden on Sunday treated it as such.

Their reward? No. 9 St. John’s outlasting No. 24 Creighton, 79-73.

The Red Storm lost the teams' previous meeting, 57-56, at Creighton on New Year's Eve.

Much like the first game, the rematch was a clash of styles: St. John’s chaotic defensive pressure against Creighton’s deliberate attack.

For 40 minutes, the teams traded body shots like two heavyweight boxers with neither able to put the other away.

In the end, the difference —as it has been so many times in this remarkable season —was the Red Storm’s ability to find a way to win.

St. John's (22-4, 13-2), which entered the day converting 68.7% of its free throws, went 9-for-10 to put the game away.

RJ Luis (23 points and 14 rebounds) drained six free throws in the stretch. Kadary Richmond (19 points and 10 rebounds) knocked down two, and Simeon Wilcher made one to account for his only point in the game.

Steven Ashworth led Creighton with 23 points, and his two free throws cut St. John's lead to 68-64. But that was the closest the Bluejays (18-8, 11-4)

St. John’s led 40-39 at halftime. Luis and Zuby Ejiofor (18 points) each had 10 points in the first half for the Red Storm, who limited Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner to five points and five rebounds in the opening 20 minutes. The 7-1 center entered the game averaging 19 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Neutralizing Kalkbrenner meant there would be more opportunities for his Bluejays teammates. And so the triumvirate of Jamiya Neal (12 points), Ashworth (nine points), and Jasen Green (eight points) carried Creighton in the first half.

Neal finished with 19 points and Green had 10.

The second half picked up where the first half ended. St. John’s outscored Creighton, 18-14, over the first 10 minutes of the second half to extend its lead to 58-53. Ejiofor and Richmond combined for 14 of St. John’s 18 points in the stretch.

But the lead could have been even larger because Creighton missed 11 shots in a row in a span of 4 minutes, 43 seconds.

The Bluejays took advantage of St. John’s inability to create separation with a 9-7 spurt to close to within 66-62 with 3:47 remaining. The Red Storm’s four-point lead remained when Richmond and Ashworth each made two free throws one minute apart.

Before the game, St. John’s announced senior guard Devion Smith was available to play. That came as a surprise, as two days earlier, coach Rick Pitino said Smith was suffering from both a bruised shoulder and “a pinched nerve” in his neck and would not dress.

He checked in 6:36 into the game to a loud ovation and finished with eight points, three assists and two rebounds in 25:55.