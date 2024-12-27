They say that timing is everything and this one might be timed just right.

Most Big East schools haven’t played since last weekend — when all had their second conference contest. Eight of them won’t play again until Tuesday when head-to-head Big East competition resumes. Rick Pitino and his coaching staff, however, inserted Saturday night’s 6 p.m. non-conference game against Delaware at Carnesecca Arena in the middle, giving it a way to shake off some rust and hopefully work some things out.

The Red Storm's three-point shooting has been on decline during their five-game winning streak. In their first six games, they were averaging 8.8 threes and making 39.3% of their shots from beyond the arc. But in their last six contests, the Storm (10-2) are averaging five three-pointers on an anemic 23.6% shooting.

Overall, St. John’s is shooting 31.7% from distance, which ranks 275th in the country.

“You're going to miss shots,” Simeon Wilcher said Friday. “We haven’t been sulking about it, but we haven’t made many threes the last couple games. It’s something we want to do. We’re just struggling with it now. It’s a work in progress.”

St. John’s has shown the capability of overcoming poor shooting from deep. It pulled out a 72-70 comeback win last Friday over Providence with its perimeter defense and offensive rebounding, despite shooting just 3-for-18 from three-point range.

"I feel like we're in a very good place,” Wilcher said. “We have an opportunity in front of us to do some really good things this season and we just kind of taking it day-by-day, just trying to become 1% better every day as a team. . . . We're very confident in ourselves and what we could do. And over the season, we're just going to continue to grow."

Still, that doesn’t mean the Storm wouldn’t be better if they added the three-point shooting tool to their toolbox for Tuesday's game at Creighton.

“It’s very important, but that’s not the only thing we could rely on,” Wilcher said. “It's not something that we rely on alone because like [Providence] or [DePaul], it may not be a shooting night.”

During this three-point shooting slump, RJ Luis Jr. is 3-for-19 and Aaron Scott 5-for-31. A bit of a saving grace has been the shooting of Deivon Smith, who is 5-for-12, and Wilcher, who is 7-for-19. Kadary Richmond, who still may be adjusting to the new mechanics of his outside shot, only took five in those six games and missed them all.

Following St. John's win over Harvard on Nov. 30, in which the Red Storm went 6-for-27 on their three-point attempts, Pitino said of his team's three-point shooting, “I don’t think it’s an asset for us.”

“Aaron takes too long to get his shot off, but he's very good shooter based on all our numbers that we do,” he added. “RJ doesn't shoot it normal — he tries to get extra arc, which is not necessary, because he has a natural shot that creates arc.”

The situation isn’t improved by the absence of Brady Dunlap, the team’s top three-point threat, who had surgery to repair a ligament in his left hand on Dec. 19 and will miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Delaware (7-5) might be a good opponent to get St. John’s back on track. The Hens’ last two opponents went a combined 20-for-45 from beyond the arc.

Coming to America

St. John’s has dubbed Saturday night's game, "Coming to America Night" to mark the anniversary of the program’s 1987 Holiday Festival game against Marist at the Garden that was featured in the 1988 film starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. There will be three $1,000 prizes awarded to fans who produce the three highest quality original tickets from that game.