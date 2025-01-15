St. John's holds off Georgetown at MSG for 10th win in last 11 games

Despite having its best start to Big East play in over two decades, St. John’s was on the ropes at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The Red Storm, playing without starting point guard Deivon Smith (right shoulder sprain), had clawed back from a lethargic start and a 14-point second-half deficit to create a back-and-forth battle with Georgetown and ignite the Garden crowd of 12,757.

Kadary Richmond and Micah Peavy traded basketst in the final 50 seconds, and St. John’s nursed a three-point lead with the ball and 41.9 seconds remaining. RJ Luis drove and scooped in a layup as St. John's led by five with 23 seconds remaining. Simeon Wilcher came up with the steal on the other end, but Luis missed two free throws.

Luis redeemed himself defensively, blocking Peavy’s layup with seven seconds left. Georgetown was content to let the clock run out, and St. John’s survived for a 63-58 win in the 125th meeting between two of the Big East’s founding members.

Luis scored 19 points to lead the Red Storm. Aaron Scott had 14 and hit four three-pointers and Zuby Ejiofor had 10 points and nine rebounds. Richmond had all of his 10 points in the second half. He added eight assists.

St. John’s (15-3, 6-1 Big East) won its 10th game in its last 11 tries and is off to its best start in conference play since the 1998-99 season, when it started 8-1 and went to the Elite Eight. The Red Storm has won eight straight against Georgetown (12-5, 3-3).

Malik Mack hit a three to cut St. John’s lead to 56-55 with 2:50 left, but Wilcher answered with one 43 seconds later to make it 59-55.

Trailing 50-46 with 9:25 left, the Red Storm scored the next eight points and held the Hoyas scoreless for the next 5:14. After taking a 52-50 lead on two free throws from Luis with 6:16 left, St. John’s never trailed again.

Georgetown extended its 37-27 halftime lead to 43-29 with 19:09 left, but a three-pointer by Luis 23 seconds later sparked what would become a dominant stretch for the Red Storm. St. John’s flipped the game on its head with a 19-2 run, and Aaron Scott’s corner three-pointer with 12:57 left gave the Red Storm a 44-43 lead.

After Wilcher opened the scoring on a fast-break layup 34 seconds in, St. John’s missed its next 12 shots. The Red Storm had just three points in the first 9:25, quickly finding themselves in a 17-3 hole.

St. John’s trailed by double-digits for the final 12:27 of the first half and went 2-for-8 on layups in the first 20 minutes.