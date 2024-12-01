Deivon Smith didn’t get a minute of playing time for St. John’s on Saturday and that created enough of them for Red Storm freshman Jaiden Glover to leave a huge impression.

Spending the game on the bench is part of the discipline Smith is receiving for his actions last Sunday when St. John’s suffered a three-point loss to unranked Georgia in the final game of their trip to the Bahamas. The guard reacted badly to being benched in the second half, didn’t play in the final 13:18 and Pitino said Friday the conduct issue continued after the game. He said then he would leave it to captains and the team to mete out the punishment.

After St. John’s 77-64 non-conference win over Harvard before an announced sellout crowd of 5,602 at Carnesecca Arena, Pitino explained that benching Smith for the game was part of a team decision that also included being held out of practices. Asked if the punishment was over, he answered that Smith will return to practices this week and “the team will decide when he is going to play.”

That left the opening for Glover, a Brooklyn kid who was a highly-sought recruit out of The Patrick School (N.J.). He filled the void with a career-high 11 points and three assists in 19 minutes. He made three three-pointers including one at the halftime buzzer for a 40-28 lead.

“I felt like before I was just rushing and just trying to get [shots] off, but today I just felt more comfortable,” said Glover, who’d appeared in five of the previous seven games and only played a total of 26 minutes.

Pitino called his play an example of “the silver lining in every cloud” and added “that that type of experience is invaluable and can only help a basketball team.”

St. John’s (6-2) had an 18-point lead early in the second half and Harvard narrowed it to eight points twice before RJ Luis Jr. and Kadary Richmond delivered the Storm from danger. The two of them combined for all eight points in an 8-3 run to restore the lead to 73-60. With Brady Dunlap contributing a pair of key offensive rebounds, St. John’s held on from there.

“I feel like [Richmond] and me are two leaders on the court,” Luis said. “He's a great point guard [and] he took advantage of what he'd seen. I just played through what I got through the offense.”

“I'll go home tonight and say Brady Dunlap was our MVP and nobody else will agree with that, but I thought he was,” Pitino said of Dunlap, who had two points, seven rebounds and a steal. “He wouldn't let them get back in the game with his incredible hustle.”

Luis had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Richmond had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Storm. Simeon Wilcher added 12 points for St. John’s. Chandler Pigge had 15 points for the Crimson (2-6).

Pitino went with a starting lineup of Luis, Richmond, Wilcher Zuby Ejiofor and Aaron Scott. He also substituted liberally in those first 20 minutes, giving the fans a chance to see some players who don’t get many minutes and some unusual lineups. Only eight minutes into the game, the Red Storm had deployed 10 different players, but Smith had not removed the jersey of his warm-ups.

Glover came off the bench 6:03 into the game and played 8:30 before halftime and scored all his 11 points. In a string of three Storm possessions, he had an assist on an Ejiofor basket and a pair of three-pointers. Then he hit a fadeaway three at the horn for halftime.

“Brady told me before the game ‘this is a this is your game right here,’” Glover said. “After I hit the buzzer-beater at the half he was like ‘I called it, I called it!”

“That's how he hoops in practice every day,” Luis said. “Just the confidence, it was good to see. . . . . It's nice to see him get his opportunity and take advantage of it.”