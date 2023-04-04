St. John's David Jones, Hofstra's Aaron Estrada enter transfer portal

St. John’s junior forward David Jones, who ranked second on the Red Storm in both scoring and rebounding this past season, placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

He is the eighth player from the 2022-23 Storm who has done so since Rick Pitino was hired to replace Mike Anderson. Pitino said that he would bring in up to eight new players that fit his ideals and can play the style of basketball he envisions for St. John’s. Joel Soriano, Drissa Traore and Mohamed Keita are the only Red Storm scholarship players who have not put their names in the portal.

Hofstra’s Aaron Estrada, a redshirt senior guard who has been selected the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year each of the past two seasons, also has put his name in the portal. Estrada spent the past two seasons with the Pride after transferring in from Oregon.

Jones joined the Storm after transferring from DePaul before the 2022-23 season and averaged 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25.7 minutes over 31 games, including 17 starts.

Estrada led Hofstra to the CAA regular-season championship and the second round of the NIT this past season with team-leading averages in points (20.2) and rebounds (5.5) and also averaged 4.3 assists. Estrada had been mulling entering the NBA Draft but said in a social media post Tuesday “I am excited to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal for my final year of college.”