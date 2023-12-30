St. John's holds off Hofstra in teams' first meeting in 14 years

St. John’s led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but Hofstra refused to stop fighting.

The Red Storm led by just three after guard Jaquan Carlos’ layup with 50 seconds left. With the shot clock dwindling on the ensuing St. John’s possession, the Red Storm turned to guard Daniss Jenkins, who was having a massive all-around game. Jenkins rose up over Carlos, nailing a deep two-point jumper with 24.5 seconds left to give the Red Storm a five-point lead.

Jenkins finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and zero turnovers, propelling St. John’s past the Pride, 84-79, to close out its non-conference slate in a home game at UBS Arena Saturday afternoon.

“[Jenkins] carried us on his back to win the game,” coach Rick Pitino said. “Every time we had to have a score so they wouldn’t take the lead, he did it. He’s a great guard, great competitor.”

Jenkins scored 15 of the final 23 points for St. John’s (9-4).

“That’s my goal every night, to get in the lane and make plays for my teammates,” Jenkins said. “It just so happened tonight, it just opened up — the lane opened up — and I had a layup.”

Hofstra guard Tyler Thomas, the nation’s sixth-leading scorer heading into the game, finished with a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds. He picked up his fourth foul with 12:26 left but played the final 9:47 and hit three three-pointers in that span without fouling out. Darlinstone Dubar was also crucial in Hofstra’s comeback bid, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the second half.

It was the first meeting between the two local teams in just over 14 years. Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton said he would “absolutely” like to see the game played annually.

Both teams were without a respective big man Saturday as injuries sidelined St. John’s forward Chris Ledlum (ankle) and Hofstra forward Jacco Fritz (back).

In just his third game for St. John’s, UMass transfer guard RJ Luis started in place of Ledlum. Luis posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“[Luis] had to learn all the plays in two days, which is not easy to do,” Pitino said. “... He did a lot of things that would drive a coach crazy tonight, but he’s as good a talent as I’ve had.”

Forward Joel Soriano, St. John’s leading scorer and rebounder, had 14 points and four rebounds. Pitino said “he didn’t warm up great” and had “sore legs” but is otherwise healthy. Guard Jordan Dingle scored 15 points and guard Nahiem Alleyne had 10 points.

St. John’s led 36-32 at halftime after a first half that featured eight lead changes and five ties. Hofstra never led in the second half but cut its deficit to three five separate times in the final 4:09.

The Red Storm’s win comes one week after they nearly knocked off No. 5 UConn on the road in an eventual 69-65 loss. St. John’s, which is 1-1 in the Big East, has three days until conference play resumes against Butler at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday. With strictly Big East games remaining, it will be the first time most St. John’s players go through the conference gauntlet.

“We’re just gonna have to stay tough, stay ready because anybody can come out there and beat us,” said Alleyne, a UConn transfer who was on the Huskies’ national championship-winning team last season. “This conference is tough.”

Hofstra (7-6) begins CAA play Thursday against Charleston at home.

Ledlum’s status

When asked if he thinks Ledlum will play Tuesday, Pitino replied, “I don’t think so.” Ledlum was seen shooting on the court after the game. Ledlum said “that’s the plan” when approached about playing Tuesday.