Kadary Richmond hits jumper with three seconds left as St. John's wins eighth in row

When St. John’s landed Kadary Richmond via the transfer portal, it certainly envisioned a game like Saturday afternoon’s against Providence.

St. John’s 19-point lead with 10:05 left unimaginably turned into a tie game with 32.3 seconds left.

Enter Richmond.

The former Seton Hall star, rated as the No. 1 player in the 2024 transfer class by multiple outlets, had been ascending of late. But his true signature St. John’s moment arrived in the 68-66 Big East home win in front of 19,196 at Madison Square Garden.

Richmond used a screen from Zuby Ejiofor, found space at the elbow and elevated just in front of the free-throw line, nailing the winning pull-up jumper with three seconds left.

The half-court heave at the buzzer by Bensley Joseph, who hit the tying three with 32.3 seconds left, missed as St. John’s (19-3, 10-1) survived.

Richmond scored a season-high 24 points, shot 10-for-14 and flirted with a triple-double with eight rebounds and eight assists. RJ Luis Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds and Ejiofor added 13 points. Guard Deivon Smith, who returned to action after missing three of St. John’s last four games with a right shoulder injury, had three points and shot 1-for-10 in 28:07.

St. John’s continued its best start to a season since the 1985-86 season, when it started 20-2, and its strongest beginning to Big East play since the 1984-85 season, when it went 15-1 in the conference.

Providence (11-11, 5-6) scored 27 of the next 36 points after St. John’s grabbed a 53-34 lead 9:55 into the second half, inching within one on guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s eighth three of the game with 2:19 left.

Luis made one free throw with 1:59 left and another with 1:26 left. Jayden Pierre’s layup cut it to one again with 59 seconds remaining. Luis hit a pull-up jumper to extend the lead back to three with 38 seconds left before Joseph’s tying three.