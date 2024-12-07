St. John’s fans packed every inch of the on-campus arena on Saturday for the Red Storm’s first game since the program lost the Hall of Fame coach that the building is now named for. During the pregame celebration of Lou Carnesecca's 24 years on the St. John's bench the sellout crowd got to view a tribute video and observe a moment of silence, but no moment before tip-off matched Rick Pitino’s entrance.

Pitino slipped off a sport coat to reveal a replica of the chevron sweater that Carnesecca made famous. The building erupted with cheers, getting as loud as it has this season.

But it would get louder. St. John’s struggled to defend the three-point line against Kansas State early, fell into a 10-point hole and still trailed by six in the first minute of the second half. Then it reeled off an 18-3 run that was capped by three-pointers from RJ Luis Jr. and Aaron Scott on consecutive possessions and the place got deafening.

St. John’s never trailed the rest of the way with Zuby Ejiofor having perhaps the best game of his career and pulled away for an 88-71 non-conference victory before 5,602 at Carnesecca Arena. Carnesecca’s traditional seat was occupied with flowers and a poster-sized copy of the tribute patch the Red Storm will wear for the rest of this season.

Fans chanted “Loo-ie, Loo-ie” in the closing seconds.

Ejiofor had 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting and 13 rebounds in a performance where his effort was on display every moment he was on the court. On more than one occasion the crowd chanted “Zu-by! Zu-by!” in appreciation of his hustle.

Kadary Richmond had 13 points and six rebounds, Luis finished with 11 points and eight rebounds and Simeon Wilcher had 11 points for St. John’s (7-2). Deivon Smith returned from a team-imposed penalty for his conduct and had five points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Kansas State (6-3) was 8-for-15 from the three-point line in the first half, but St. John’s didn’t give up a bucket from beyond the arc after the intermission. Brenden Hausen had 25 points for the Wildcats.

The energy from all the pregame hoopla to celebrate Carnesecca’s legacy did not give way to a strong first half by the Red Storm. St. John’s allowed Kansas State, which came into the game making 38% of its three-pointers, to go 8-for-15 from beyond the arc in the first half and take a 39-35 lead into halftime. Hausen kept eluding the Storm defenders and shot 6-for-8 on three-pointers in a 21-point half.

Smith didn’t start but came off the bench with 14:40 left in the half, the apparent ending of his penalty for a conduct issue during and after St. John's loss to Georgia in the Bahamas.

He was a spark right away. In his first four minutes on the court, he had four rebounds, made a three-pointer and assisted on a basket in an 8-0 Storm run that got St. John’s within 16-15.

The Wildcats pushed their lead back to 31-21, their biggest of the half, but Ejiofor had seven points and Richmond four in a 14-6 run to get it back within 37-35.