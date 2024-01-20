St. John's rally falls just short vs. No. 17 Marquette

And the big-game heartbreakers just keep on coming.

No. 17 Marquette left the door open for St. John’s to score a big comeback win by missing four free throws in the final 2:05 but Daniss Jenkins missed a three-pointer for the win at the final buzzer and the Red Storm came up just short again in a 73-72 Big East loss before 12,214 at the Garden Saturday.

The Storm trailed by 11 with just under six minutes to play but clawed back to give themselves a shot. Jenkins missed the second of two free throws with 38.9 seconds left and a shot to tie it. The Golden Eagles missed the front end of a pair of one-and-ones around an empty Storm possession before the final possession.

St. John’s has played three nationally-ranked opponents this season and lost all three games by a combined total of six points.

This one was almost a great bounce back from a poor performance in Wednesday’s loss at Seton Hall. The Storm has dropped three straight games.

RJ Luis had 20 points, Daniss Jenkins had 16 points, Chris Ledlum had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Joel Soriano had 11 points and nine rebounds for St. John’s (12-7, 4-4). Oso Ihhhodaro had 18 points and Tyler Kolek added 15 for Marquette (13-5, 5-3). The Golden Eagles made 18 of 24 shots in the second half including 6-for-9 on three-pointers.

Marquette opened the second half with hot shooting after making just 40% in the first half. The Golden Eagles made nine of their first 11 shots after halftime and erased a six-point halftime deficit and drew to a 49-49 tie on a fast break layup by Stevie Mitchell with 13:45 to play.

And it didn’t stop there. The Eagles built a four-point lead that St. John’s fought back from to tie the game at 56 on a Glenn Taylor layup from Simeon Wilcher with 10:50 to play.

But them Marquette went on a 15-2 run and led 71-58 on a David Joplin three-pointer with 6:20 left.

St. John’s led 34-28 at halftime in large part to the play of Zuby Ejiofor and Ledlum and a defensive effort that didn’t give the Golden Eagles’ a three-pointer.

Ledlum had eight of his points and 10 of his rebounds at the break and Ejiofor had five points, four rebounds and a blocked shot at the intermission. Marquette was 0-for-11 on the three-point arc.

Coach Rick Pitino, returning to the bench after a bout with COVID-19 last week that caused him to mss Tuesday's game against Seton Hall, opened with a lineup that featured four frontcourt players – Soriano, Ledlum, Luis and Brady Dunlap – and only one ballhandler, Jenkins. And in the early going the Storm committed a bunch of turnovers, which prevented them from taking advantage of the solid play the rest of the time.

When the score was 20-20 around the midpoint of the half, the Storm was 7-for-14 from the floor shooting with nine turnovers.

And shortly after that, Ejiofor and Ledlum took them on a 14-2 run for a 34-22 lead with 1:28 left. Ledlum got his own rebound twice and ultimately got a layup to cap the run.

Particularly notable was that St. John’s grabbed the upper hand with both Soriano and Jenkins on the bench. Soriano was out for the final 8:11 of the half and Jenkins the final 6:47.