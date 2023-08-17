St. John's to open men's basketball season against Stony Brook

Rick Pitino suggested that St. John’s would soon regain its long-lost lofty status in college basketball when he was hired in March. The Red Storm hasn’t even played a game but, judging from the non-conference schedule they released on Thursday, they’ve already got the look.

St. John’s is not only playing its toughest slate of non-conference games in years, but it also is playing in all the area’s biggest venues. The Red Storm open the season on Nov. 7 against Stony Brook at Carnesecca Arena and then play only two of their next 10 non-conference opponents on campus.

There are a pair of games at Madison Square Garden, Nov. 13 against Michigan in the annual Gavitt Games and Dec. 30 against Fordham, a contest at UBS Arena against Hofstra on Dec. 30 and a matchup against Boston College on Dec. 10 at Barclays Center in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase.

They have a four road games, three in the Shriners Children’s Classic in Charleston, S.C., and one at West Virginia as part of the Big East-Big 12 Challenge. The first game in Charleston is Nov. 16 against 2023 NIT champion North Texas and with the Storm meeting LSU or Dayton the next day. Houston, expected to be among the first 10 in the AP preseason Top 25, is on the other side of the bracket.

Pitino and St. John’s have discarded the formula of playing campus games against weak lesser foes that was championed during Mike Anderson’s run as coach. The Storm played seven non-conference games at Carnesecca Arena last season – the closest an eight-point win over Niagara – as compared with the three this season. And they played at the Garden just four times last season.

St. John’s went 10-1 in non-conference games a year ago. Its true identity and abilities didn’t show through until it lost seven of nine in Big East play between Dec. 21 and Jan. 25.

With the announced schedule to start the season, everyone should get a feel before the heart of the Big East season for what the Storm is and could become.