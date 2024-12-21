TRIM INTRO FOR PRINT. JUST START W/ DATELINE ON ITS OWN LINE AND 1. ETC.

PROVIDENCE – If this St. John’s season ends the way Rick Pitino and the Red Storm were hoping – with a trip to the NCAA Tournament, a first tourney win since 2000 and a run into the second weekend of the Big Dance – what happened here on Friday night should come to be known as “The Miracle at Amica.”

St. John’s made just three of 18 three-point attempts and missed a whopping 15 free throws. It was abysmal in a first half where it trailed by as much as 16 and then, following a second-half comeback, managed to blow a late five-point lead.

And then there was the ending: Zuby Ejiofor rebounding a Deivon Smith miss and beating the buzzer for a 72-70 Big East win before a hostile 12,401 at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Storm (10-2, 2-0) hadn’t won in the building, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts Center, since 2017 and hadn’t won on a buzzer beater since Sir’Dominic Pointer’s to beat St. Joseph’s in the 2013 NIT.

Those droughts ended and St. John’s may have begun an ascent back toward the national rankings. This win probably doesn’t get them there this week. A win over Delaware may not get them there next week. But a New Year’s Eve win at Creighton paired with a Garden victory over Butler would definitely earn them a number on Jan. 6.

There was so much – good and bad – in Friday night’s win, so here are three takeaways:

1. The road is a trying place

When coach Rick Pitino and his staff upgraded the non-conference schedule, including a true road game in a hostile environment would have been a benefit. Providence’s rabid fan base makes The AMP one of the most challenging conference road games, but earning virtually any road win in the Big East is a heavy lift. And the Storm players felt it.

Just one example: during the final 4:03 St. John’s left the door open for the Friars to tie the score at 70 on Bensley Joseph's three-pointer with 18.8 second left by going 1-for-8 on the free throw line.

“I can only speak just for myself, but there was a little bit of jitters,” Ejiofor said. “Obviously, this is our first road game and a rowdy environment. It was really loud. So that's something we’ve got to work on.”

Asked if the atmosphere had an impact on the Storm’s play, Smith replied, “Definitely – it was the first road game since [the October exhibition at] Rutgers. We’ve been playing at the house for a long time. So [we’ve] just got to get used to that and I don't think that'll happen again.”

2. Second-half defense comes alive

The Red Storm has found a formula to win games. The keys are defending the three-point line and getting offensive rebounds and second-chance points. It’s what they did when they looked like world-beaters in the second half to beat Kansas State, throughout the win over DePaul and in Friday’s second half.

After halftime Friday, St. John’s limited the Friars to 1-for-8 shooting from behind the three-point arc (after they were 6-for-11 in the first half) and had nine rebounds for 14 second-chance points.

“We're built to stop people and grab rebounds, and we'll get better from the foul line, Pitino said.

3: St. John’s free throw shooting must improve, or it will be a problem

It already bit them once in the double overtime loss to Baylor in the Bahamas, when Ejiofor missed a pair with 4.1 seconds left and a two-point lead and the Bears’ Jeremy Roach beat the Storm with a three-pointer at the buzzer. They missed 12 in that one.

The Storm also missed 12 against Wagner and nine against DePaul, though it didn’t cost them victories.

Conference games tend to be close and often we see the trailing team get additional possessions with a late fouling strategy. The last thing St. John’s wants is to surrender a late lead by missing free throws when they should be sealing the deal.