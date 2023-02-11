David Jones, St. John's earn inspirational win over Providence

David Jones was back on the floor with St. John’s for Saturday’s game against 20th-ranked Providence with a little something extra to play for.

The junior forward had missed the previous two games to return to Santo Domingo to mourn the untimely passing of his father and grieve with his family. His return to the Red Storm fold, along with the deep compassion and sympathy of his teammates, created a inspiration and purpose that showed up in their play as they posted a 73-68 Big East victory before 10,210 at the Garden.

The win stands as their second most-impressive of the season after the January road win at then-No. 6 UConn and halted a three-game losing streak.

David Apolinar Jones Sr. had battled health issues and passed away after a heart attack on Feb. 3. He was 54. Jones, a DePaul transfer, said his father taught him to play basketball and provided the inspiration for him to play at the major college level.

“I just want to play for my dad’s name,” said Jones, who finished with a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds. “I just wanted to win for him (and) I was willing to do anything that it takes to win this game . . . I felt like he was right behind me in everything I was doing.”

Jones had seven of his points in an early 18-4 burst that put St. John’s (15-11, 5-10) ahead 25-9. The Friars (18-7, 10-4) tied it at 39 early in the second half but never got in front. Joel Soriano answered Noah Locke’s tying jump shot with a 12-foot jumper and an alley-oop from Posh Alexander on consecutive possessions and then Jones had six straight Storm points to rebuild the lead to 52-46. Providence – having its worst shooting performance of the season (33%) – never got it back to a one-possession game.

AJ Storr had 15 points, Dylan Addae-Wusu 13 points and Soriano 10 points and 13 rebounds for St. John’s. And Alexander was especially sharp in a 10-point, nine-assist effort for the Storm. Bryce Hopkins scored 29 for Providence.

Jones got back Tuesday, a new tattoo emblazoned on his right arm with his father’s nickname ‘El Varon’ – meaning ‘The Man’ – and the dates of his life. He decided he was mentally fit to play Friday and said “I woke up today and I was like ‘Let’s do it!’”

“Then today before the game, Posh talked to me and he was like ‘You know who we are doing it for’ and it got on my mind . . . I was going to do anything to win today,” he added.

“I just want to let him know that everyone on this team has his back no matter what – he lost his dad and we all were saddened,” Alexander said. “It was like ‘Let’s do this for your dad today. Let’s try to win this. Figure it out: just win this game for your dad.’ And that’s what we did. He played well and this team played well.”

St. John’s led 60-52 with 7:51 left when Addae-Wusu drew a charging foul on Ed Croswell and the Friars called timeout. As Alexander walked to the huddle, he exhorted the Garden crowd and they roared their approval.

“Right there, that was a big play; so when they called timeout, I felt like we had them,” Alexander said. “I just wanted to get the crowd involved, have them scream and the building to shake and we could just feed off that.”

Even Providence coach Ed Cooley sensed something different about the Red Storm after Jones’ return.

“I have a lot of prayers for Jones . . . and he played with a sense of purpose today,” he said. “His team kind of rallied around that . . . they just played they just played a little bit more spirited.”

Notes & quotes: Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski made his first appearance at a Division I game since his retirement from Duke and spoke to the Storm before tip-off . . . Storm coach Mike Anderson decided Andre Curbelo would not play and did not explain the reason when asked. The Long Island Lutheran product was on the bench in street clothes . . . Brandon Gardner, the 6-9 St. John’s signee out of Christ the King in Queens, was introduced to the crowd at center court during a timeout.