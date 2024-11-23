NASSAU, Bahamas — How would St. John’s respond to Thursday night’s gut-punch loss to Baylor at the buzzer in double overtime?

Pretty darn well.

RJ Luis Jr. scored 18 points as No. 22 St. John’s blew out Virginia, 80-55, in the consolation game of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship on Friday night.

“I just thought they were thoroughbreds tonight in their attitude, in the way they approached it,” Red Storm coach Rick Pitino said. “They didn’t play tired, mentally or physically. Didn’t hang their heads. Just came out and took care of business.”

The Red Storm (5-1), who will face Georgia in the Bahamas on Sunday before returning home, also got 12 points from Kadary Richmond and 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists from Deivon Smith.

A night after knocking down 14 three-pointers against Baylor, the Red Storm shot 10-for-24 from beyond the arc and 32-for-61 overall.

St. John’s played without sophomore wing Brady Dunlap (back), but Richmond and Zuby Ejiofor, who both dealt with cramping issues Thursday, were a full-go.

Ejiofor, who missed two late free throws to open the door for Baylor’s Jeremy Roach to sink the game-winning three-pointer, took the court in pregame warmups to an exuberant “Zuby” chant from the Red Storm fans in attendance.

“It was a surprise to me, to my family,” he said. “I felt good. There’s not a lot of programs that are going to do that. To get that even before tipoff — obviously last night was really emotional for me.”

Said Luis: “I think it was great. I was chanting with them, so it was good.’’

Ejiofor had eight points and nine rebounds and heard the crowd cheer his name again as he walked off the court.

“Tonight, I found out what I loved about St. John’s,” Pitino said. “To see the fans chanting “Zuby,” to chant “Zuby” the whole game, that doesn’t happen anywhere in America.”

The Red Storm used a 16-0 run, fueled by six Virginia turnovers, to open a 35-16 lead with 3:01 left before halftime. St. John’s held UVA scoreless for more than seven minutes. The Red Storm led by as many as 29 points in the second half.

“It shows toughness,” Ejiofor said. “It’s important to bounce back and not think about the past. That’s exactly what we did.”

Virginia (3-2) attempted 28 of its 45 shots from beyond the arc (making nine) and committed 16 turnovers.

Playing under interim coach Ron Sanchez, who grew up in the Bronx, Virginia suffered back-to-back 20-point losses for the first time since 2010.

“The best remedy for us was to play tonight, even though it’s so difficult to play tonight after a loss like that,” Pitino said. “But that’s also the best remedy so it doesn’t just sink in and kill you inside.”