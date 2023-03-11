St. John's needs to go for it and hire Rick Pitino as next coach

St. John’s decided to move on from Mike Anderson after four years and announced the head coaching news on Friday. It now must find a replacement. A decision on who will hold the university’s most-important, highest-profile position is a critical one, especially now.

The men's basketball program has been on a fairly steady decline for nearly a quarter century, since it reached the 1999 NCAA Elite Eight and won the 2000 Big East Tournament championship. It hasn’t been a straight-line nosedive — Steve Lavin led the school to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2011 and 2015 — but the school now has a number of issues it could address with this upcoming decision.

The Red Storm has faded from the national stage. They haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game in more than two decades. Top players – especially from the city – rarely choose St. John’s. The fan base is desperate for something to cheer about. And an entire generation has grown up with only stories about what St. John’s used to be.

If only there were a magic bullet, an elixir to cure all the Red Storm’s ills.

Well, there is: Rick Pitino.

The third-year Iona coach is one of the best ever to come out of the New York area and is in the hunt to take his second Gaels team to the Big Dance. St. John’s, with a reputation for thinking first and foremost about winning the introductory news conference, needs to hire him.

Pitino, who was born in Manhattan and grew up on Long Island, is a remedy for so much. Right out of the gate, the Hall of Famer makes St. John's a program of national interest.

St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg has wanted the Storm to play more games at the Garden. That they’ve only been playing a handful speaks to the interest not being returned. But a Pitino-coached team — with the relentless and entertaining style his teams play —– would make a St. John’s game an event people would want to attend. There’d be no more Garden crowds of 9,000 and no more big turnouts where as many cheer for the Storm as its opponent.

A Pitino hire would bring the school many streams of much-needed revenue. Before he’d ever coached a game at Iona — where he signed a six-year contract extension in 2021 — he raised the funds to do a complete makeover of the athletics offices. There would not only be greater ticket sales and more invitations to play big television games, but an enthusiastic fan base would lend more support.

And the most important thing: Pitino’s arrival virtually assures that the program will win. He’s taken three different college programs to the Final Four, including another Catholic school from the Big East, Providence. He won national championships at Kentucky and Louisville.

For any recruit, the chance to play for Pitino has to be tempting. Aside from the way his teams win, the 70-year-old has developed a slew of NBA players and has an astute understanding of what it takes to make in the NBA from his time coaching the Knicks and Celtics.

St. John’s also would be doing the Big East and all of its members an enormous favor by hiring Pitino. The conference recently began negotiations with FOX on a new TV deal and his presence on the Storm sideline makes Big East basketball an even bigger attraction across the country.

Pitino also is “of the Big East.” He was a young coach in its early years at original member Providence. He was back in it again when Louisville was invited in from 2005-13. And his teams won three of the last five Big East Tournament championships the Cardinals played in.

In assessing Pitino as a candidate, there may be a few things St. John’s would have to consider. There allegedly was a 2009 tryst that resulted in a pregnancy and abortion — revealed after the woman was charged with extorting him (as first reported by the Louisville Courier-Journal). The end of his tenure at Louisville came after a scandal involving escorts and recruits; the NCAA faulted his staffers, not him, but did vacate the Cardinals’ 2013 national title.

This may be the most important hire that St. John’s has made. The school is seeking to raise its profile under president Rev. Brian J. Shanley. One need only walk through Penn Station and see that from all the billboards. Shanley was the president at Providence when it hired Ed Cooley to be its head coach and he proved to be the right person for that moment in time.

For St. John's, Pitino is the right person for this moment in time.