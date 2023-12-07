Joel Soriano's double-double leads St. John's to rout of Sacred Heart

St. John’s did exactly as it’s supposed to do on Wednesday night.

The Red Storm hosted Northeast Conference favorite Sacred Heart and didn’t let the Pioneers hang around the contest for very long. They needed less than eight minutes to build their first 10-point lead, only four more minutes for their first 20-point lead and went up by 30 for the first time just five minutes into the second half.

The final result was a 85-50 non-conference rout at Carnesecca Arena. St. John’s (6-2) has won four straight and has a shot to have eight wins going into Big East play Dec. 20 against Xavier. The Red Storm will play Boston College on Sunday at Barclays Center and then Fordham at the Garden the following Saturday to prepare for conference play.

Joel Soriano continued what has been an excellent final season of college basketball with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Jordan Dingle added 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting and Daniss Jenkins had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists and four steals for St. John’s.

The Storm held the Pioneers to 32% shooting for the game and out-rebounded them 51-27. St. John’s had 25 assists on 31 baskets.

One big point of emphasis for the Storm was playing good defense without fouling after it committed 30 in last Friday's win at West Virginia. St. John’s accomplished that by committing just four in the first half when it took hold of the game and just eight for the game.

And while it might have looked like there was little to gain in such a lopsided victory, it did allow coach Rick Pitino to give more playing time to his second five, who will be counted on if he is to go 10 players deep in a rotation this season.

The true freshmen — Simeon Wilcher and Brady Dunlap — appeared to be focuses for Pitino. Wilcher took over as point guard for the back end of the second half and had five points, four assists, two steals and two rebounds in 13 minutes. Dunlap was the first player off the bench in the first half and started in the second; he finished with six points including a three-pointer in 14 minutes.

Soriano helped St. John’s take the upper hand early, but not with his scoring. He had four rebounds and three assists as the Storm went ahead 18-7 on a Brady Dunlap three-pointer just 7:25 into the game. Soriano picked up the scoring just after the midway point of the first half with 10 straight Storm points, the last on a three-pointer from Jenkins with 5:42 in the half for a 36-18 lead.

St. John’s led 47-26 at the intermission and Soriano already had 12 of his points, nine of his rebounds and four assists.

The Storm was 7-for-19 on the three-point line, out-rebounded the Pioneers 29-12 and forced 11 turnovers in the first half.

Sacred Heart features several players from Long Island including 6-8 starter Alex Sobel, who played at Ward Melville and was a Newsday all-Long Island second team selection in 2018. Guard Mike Sixsmith, a 2019 and 2020 Newsday all-Long Island second-teamer from Holy Trinity, and Brendan McGuire, who played at Chaminade, play significant minutes off the Pioneers’ bench.

Sobel picked up three first-half fouls while trying to battle Soriano on the boards and Sixsmith had two in the first 20 minutes to cut into his playing time. They finished with six points apiece. McGuire had three rebounds for Sacred Heart (4-6).