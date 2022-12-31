St. John's loses third straight as Seton Hall roars back in rout

NEWARK – St. John’s needs to get its act together and do it quickly, before this college basketball season gets away from it.

The Year 2022 faded away Saturday and so did the Red Storm in its Big East game against Seton Hall. They looked determined to end a losing streak as they built a 10-point lead over the first 10 minutes. And then they were gone. The Pirates made a comeback, grabbed the lead before halftime and then raced away for an 88-66 victory before 10,481 at Prudential Center.

St. John’s (11-4, 1-3) may have opened the season with eight straight non-conference wins but now has lost three straight in the Big East and it has the potential to get ugly. The Storm’s next two games are against teams knocking on the door of the AP Top 25: Marquette at home on Tuesday and Providence on the road next weekend.

After losing three straight conference games, Seton Hall (8-7, 1-3) played with a sense of urgency against St. John’s. The Storm now needs to do that after once again shrinking in the face of adversity. In the Dec. 21 loss at Villanova, they didn’t make it back after a 17-2 first-half run by the Wildcats and hosting No. 22 Xavier on Wednesday it was a 16-0 first-half run that made too deep a hole to escape.

The Pirates on Saturday had a 13-2 run – three-pointers by Femi Odukale and Al-Amir Dawes – to grab a 33-31 lead with 3:29 left in the half and the Storm stayed competitive just two more minutes. Seton Hall scored the last five points of the half for a 42-37 lead and St. John’s made just one of its first 10 shots in the second half as Pirates went up 54-39 and never looked back.

“We adapted when we were down 10,” the Pirates’ Kadary Richmond said. “We came out swinging and they had nothing for us.”

“Last game I felt like we fought to the very end . . . today I felt like we just quit,” said Joel Soriano, who had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season. “We started off the game pretty well but I felt they had more fight than us.”

Storm coach Mike Anderson took the blame for his team looking unprepared against the Pirates. Asked about the state of the team at the midpoint of the season, he replied “we’ve got some work to do, especially when adversity comes and physicality (grows). We’ve got to get tough – that’s the bottom line.”

David Jones had 12 points and Andre Curbelo had 10 points and seven assist for St. John’s Al-Amir Dawes had 22 points and Kadary Richmond had 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pirates and Elmont product KC Ndefo added eight points.

Soriano was asked about St. John’s handling in-game adversity and said “we’re not handling it well – we’re getting punched in the face and we just keep getting punched . . . we’re not responding.”

It’s one thing for a young team to struggle in the face of adversity, but this is a veteran Storm club.

“That’s something we have to fix internally,” Soriano said. “We have to talk this out. . . . we have to be more mentally tough.”











