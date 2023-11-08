St. John's opens Rick Pitino's tenure with impressive win over Stony Brook

It would be hard to imagine a much better start to the Rick Pitino Era at St. John’s than the one it got on Tuesday night.

The Red Storm christened the season by playing the kind of game so many envisioned when Pitino was hired in March. They were versatile and impressive as they scored a 90-74 victory over a better-than-advertised Stony Brook team before a sellout crowd of 5,602 at Carnesecca Arena that included former Red Storm star, and current San Antonio Spur, Julian Champagnie.

St. John’s scored high marks in both effort and entertainment value. It played the Hall of Fame coach’s trademark full-court pressure defense, made the three-point shot a central weapon and crashed the boards from every position. The Storm also showcased many of their new players that fans anticipated seeing.

A leaner, sculpted Joel Soriano had 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting with 11 rebounds and made the first two three-pointers of his career. Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum attacked the game with noticeable passion and finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Point guard Daniss Jenkins, who came over from Iona with Pitino, had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. And Penn Transfer Jordan Dingle, the top returning Division I scorer who has missed much of the preseason with a shoulder injury, had 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting.

The Storm (1-0) shot 52% from the floor including 11-for-22 on three-pointers and outrebounded the Seawolves (0-1), 43-30.

With the victory, the Red Storm has now won 10 straight season openers and posted victories in all of its 10 meetings with the Seawolves.

St. John’s will next be in action for Pitino’s return to Madison Square Garden next Monday night when it entertains Michigan.

St. John’s grabbed a lead with a 23-8 first-half run and extended it to 51-34 early in the second half with a 10-1 burst, capped by a Jenkins three-pointer. When Soriano pulled up at the top of the arc and made his first three-pointer it was 63-43 and he came down pointing at Champagnie, who sat in the first row across from the Storm bench. The largest lead was 85-62 on a Soriano layup with 3:25 to play.

Eclipsed in the all the hoopla around Pitino’s arrival and this most-anticipated season was the impressive play of the Seawolves. They may not have had the arsenal required to keep up with St. John’s, but the Colonial Athletic Association coaches’ choice of them as the ninth-best team may be low.

Guard Dean Noll, who missed all of last season after knee surgery, can get his own shot and make it. And Central Connecticut transfer Andre Snoddy – a former Newsday All-Long Island pick out of St. Anthony’s – looks like a tough physical matchup for anyone in the CAA.

Noll had 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting and Snoddy had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Pitino walked on to the court in a black suit, crisp white shirt and light red patterned tie before tipoff and was greeted with a raucous ovation from the near capacity crowd.

He sent out a starting lineup of Joel Soriano, Chris Ledlum, Sean Conway, Daniss Jenkins and Nahiem Alleyne. Pitino had been uncertain about the small forward spot as recently as Monday but opted for Conway, the VMI transfer, over Oregon State transfer Glenn Taylor Jr. Before eight minutes had passed he’d already used 10 players. He used 12 players in the first half.

Ledlum may have been the Storm’s best player in those first 20 minutes as they took a 41-30 lead into halftime.

The 6-6 forward had 11 of his points and nine of his rebounds playing 18 first-half minutes and he scored on the drive and the spot-up at the three-point line. Jenkins had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in the first half, but also five turnovers.

St. John’s pulled away from a game that was tied after five minutes with a 23-8 run over a seven minute span. Ledlum had seven points and Dingle had six – on a three-pointer and a three-point play – in the run. Jenkins capped it with a pull-up jumper for a 31-16 lead with 8:15 left in the half.

Snoddy got Stony Brook within 36-30 on a three-point play with 1:29 left in the half.

The final points before the break had the crowd on its feet as Jenkins found Ledlum for an alley-oop dunk.