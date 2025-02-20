Three takeaways from St. John's win over DePaul

St. John’s was shorthanded on Wednesday night yet managed to stay on pace to capture its first outright Big East regular season title in 40 years with an 82-58 victory over DePaul at the Blue Demons’ Wintrust Arena.

The No. 10-ranked Red Storm (23-4, 14-2) had only nine available players for the contest against the last-place Demons. Leading scorer RJ Luis Jr., who was a game-time decision with a groin strain, did not play. Jaiden Glover was out with a wrist injury and Vince Iwuchukwu stayed in the New York because of an illness. Still, they rolled to the win.

Deivon Smith had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds, Kadary Richmond had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Zuby Ejiofor had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Storm. The big surprise was the contribution of Sadiku Ibine Ayo, who came into the game having scored just 20 points all season and finished with a career-high 15 points including three three-pointers.

And, hey, St. John’s can actually make three-point shots. It sank nine of 21 in the win.

The Red Storm shot 46.4%t (32-for-69) from the floor, including a 42.9% effort from three-point range.

Here are three takeaways from the victory, St. John’s 12th in 13 games:

1. Don’t bank on Luis missing Sunday’s game against UConn at the Garden

Coach Rick Pitino hasn’t been particularly accurate with assessing how long a player will be out with an injury. Smith returned Sunday after Pitino forecast he’d miss several games. When asked about Luis’ groin injury after the win in Chicago, he said, “RJ is probably going to miss Connecticut with a pulled groin.”

The Hall of Fame coach was a master motivator with his declarations in getting Smith back and he may be doing the same thing with Luis. After the game, he said Richmond has exactly the same injury as Luis and is playing through it.

“I think Kadary probably gets a little annoyed with people thinking he doesn't play through pain, so he's playing through it, because that [narrative] is not true,” Pitino said.

It sounded like a challenge to Luis.

2. Smith is truly back from his injury

The 6-foot guard has regained the form that made him so impactful for St. John’s earlier in the season. He was 7-for-17 shooting and made three of five three-point shots.

For five weeks he either missed games or played clearly hampered after suffering a Jan. 11 shoulder injury against Villanova. He declared himself ready to come back and Sunday had eight points and three assists in the win over then-No. 24 Creighton at the Garden. He looked even better against DePaul.

3. Pitino is looking for ways to expand the rotation

Yes, several players were unavailable, however Pitino leaned hard on some reserves against the Blue Demons. Ruben Prey, the 6-10 forward, is emerging as the seventh man in this rotation. Prey played 21 minutes and had four points and eight rebounds. And 6-3 guard Lefteris Liotopoulos, who has seen very little action, was in the game for 12 minutes. With Brady Dunlap lost for the season to abdominal surgery, Pitino has said the Greek import he calls ‘Lefty’ is the team’s best three-point shooter. He didn’t make one on Wednesday night, but experience in a game like this could yield dividends.