St. John's coach Rick Pitino to meet with the media Friday ahead of possible return from COVID-19

The prospects look promising that Rick Pitino will return to the bench when St. John’s unveils new throwback uniforms for a Big East matchup against 17th-ranked Marquette Saturday at noon at the Garden.

Pitino, as well as guard Jordan Dingle, was forced to miss Tuesday’s game – a lopsided 80-65 loss at Seton Hall – due to a bout with Covid-19.

The school has scheduled Pitino to meet with the news media on Friday.

St. John’s will be wearing uniforms modeled after the ones they wore beginning in 1994-95 when they became the Red Storm after dropping what was viewed as a Native American nickname and a Native American logo. The throwback uniforms have red lettering with yellow trim. The shorts feature the New York skyline and the original Red Storm logo, “Thunder” the horse with a lightning bolt.

That model of uniform is best remembered for a 1994 Sports Illustrated cover shot of then-freshman Felipe Lopez.

The Red Storm (12-6, 4-3) are seeking to bounce back from their first set of back-to-back losses this season. Marquette (12-6, 3-3) has been in the AP Top 25 all season and was ranked as high as No. 4. It snapped a two-game skid on Monday with a win over Villanova.

St. John’s also announced that the game will be played on a specially designed court to “pay homage to the Red Storm’s original visual identity.”