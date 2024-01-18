SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's coach Rick Pitino to meet with the media Friday ahead of possible return from COVID-19

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reacts against the Providence Friars...

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reacts against the Providence Friars during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 10. Credit: Jim McIsaac

The prospects look promising that Rick Pitino will return to the bench when St. John’s unveils new throwback uniforms for a Big East matchup against 17th-ranked Marquette Saturday at noon at the Garden.

Pitino, as well as guard Jordan Dingle, was forced to miss Tuesday’s game – a lopsided 80-65 loss at Seton Hall – due to a bout with Covid-19.

The school has scheduled Pitino to meet with the news media on Friday.

St. John’s will be wearing uniforms modeled after the ones they wore beginning in 1994-95 when they became the Red Storm after dropping what was viewed as a Native American nickname and a Native American logo. The throwback uniforms have red lettering with yellow trim. The shorts feature the New York skyline and the original Red Storm logo, “Thunder” the horse with a lightning bolt.

That model of uniform is best remembered for a 1994 Sports Illustrated cover shot of then-freshman Felipe Lopez.

The Red Storm (12-6, 4-3) are seeking to bounce back from their first set of back-to-back losses this season. Marquette (12-6, 3-3) has been in the AP Top 25 all season and was ranked as high as No. 4. It snapped a two-game skid on Monday with a win over Villanova.

St. John’s also announced that the game will be played on a specially designed court to “pay homage to the Red Storm’s original visual identity.”

