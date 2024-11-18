St. John’s remained in the national rankings for a second straight week, the first time that’s happened in a decade.

The Red Storm, now 4-0 after beating New Mexico at the Garden on Sunday, remained at No. 22 this week in the poll released on Monday afternoon.

When St. John’s entered the poll last week it was the first time since a one-week stay at No. 24 in January of the 2018-19 season. However, the Storm lost that week and were out of the poll for the rest of that season, even though they earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament and went to the First Four.

St. John’s spent five straight weeks in the national rankings during the 2014-15 season and climbed as high as No. 15. That was the last season the Storm appeared in the main (64-team) draw of the NCAA Tournament.

The Storm will have opportunities to ascend further this week as they play three games in the Bahamas.

On Thursday, they face No. 13 Baylor in a semifinal of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. The following day, they will play for the title or in a consolation against either No. 11 Tennessee or Virginia. The trip concludes with a Sunday stand-alone game against Georgia.