St. John's remains at No. 22 in AP Top 25 poll

St. John's guard Aaron Scott (0) reacts after scoring against...

St. John's guard Aaron Scott (0) reacts after scoring against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA men’s college basketball game, Sunday, Nov 17, 2024, in New York. Credit: Noah K. Murray

By Roger Rubin

St. John’s remained in the national rankings for a second straight week, the first time that’s happened in a decade.

The Red Storm, now 4-0 after beating New Mexico at the Garden on Sunday, remained at No. 22 this week in the poll released on Monday afternoon.

When St. John’s entered the poll last week it was the first time since a one-week stay at No. 24 in January of the 2018-19 season. However, the Storm lost that week and were out of the poll for the rest of that season, even though they earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament and went to the First Four.

St. John’s spent five straight weeks in the national rankings during the 2014-15 season and climbed as high as No. 15. That was the last season the Storm appeared in the main (64-team) draw of the NCAA Tournament.

The Storm will have opportunities to ascend further this week as they play three games in the Bahamas.

On Thursday, they face No. 13 Baylor in a semifinal of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. The following day, they will play for the title or in a consolation against either No. 11 Tennessee or Virginia. The trip concludes with a Sunday stand-alone game against Georgia.

Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin returned to Newsday in 2018 to write about high schools, colleges and baseball following 20 years at the Daily News. A Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 2011, he has covered 13 MLB postseasons and 14 NCAA Final Fours.

