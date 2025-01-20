SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's returns to the AP Top 25 national rankings

St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. puts up...

St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. puts up a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 14, 2025. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Roger Rubinroger.rubin@newsday.com@rogrubin

On Saturday night, St. John’s climbed into first place in the Big East. On Monday afternoon, they ascended back into the national rankings.

The Red Storm (16-3, 7-1) landed at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 in the poll released Monday, receiving 320 points based on the 62 votes cast. It’s the highest ranking for the program since the 2014-15 season.

St. John’s was ranked No. 22 for two weeks in November, its first appearance in the Top 25 since a one-week stay in 2019. It fell out of the national rankings after losing two of three games in the Bahamas -- against Baylor in double overtime and against Georgia.

The Storm is one of three Big East teams in this week's Top 25, along with No. 10 Marquette, which fell from No. 7 after a loss last week to Xavier, and No. 19 Connecticut, which slipped from No. 14 after losing last week to Creighton.

St. John’s also is No. 25 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, one of the tools used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

St. John’s took over first place in the Big East with last Tuesday’s five-point win over Georgetown at the Garden and Saturday’s 79-51 victory over Seton Hall at Prudential Center.

The Storm will play Xavier at the Garden on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. As of Monday morning, approximately 12,500 tickets had already been sold for the contest, according to school officials.

Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin returned to Newsday in 2018 to write about high schools, colleges and baseball following 20 years at the Daily News. A Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 2011, he has covered 13 MLB postseasons and 14 NCAA Final Fours.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME