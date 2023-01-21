St. John's comes up empty down the stretch in loss to Villanova

Just when it looked like St. John’s was on to something, it turns out that maybe it isn’t.

The Red Storm arrived for their 2022-23 Madison Square Garden debut Friday night and a meeting with rival Villanova coming off a road win at then-No. 6 UConn and looking to extend a winning streak to three games. They met the moment with their worst offensive performance — a season low in points and shooting percentage — in a 57-49 Big East loss before 13,504.

The Storm were especially bad down the stretch after a Posh Alexander layup with 6:47 left to play gave them a 46-42 lead. From that point on, St. John’s was 1-for-7 shooting with five turnovers.

“What a crowd, what an atmosphere,” Storm coach Mike Anderson said, “and we just didn’t do what we were supposed to do. It wasn’t because of a lack of effort. I thought our defense was good. But you’ve got to make shots.”

“It’s very frustrating,” Joel Soriano said. “The atmosphere was good. We had everything we [could] ask for there. We just have to finish.”

For the game St. John’s (13-7, 3-6) shot 32%, including 3-for-12 on three-pointers, lower than the previous low of 35% it made in a win over New Hampshire. Its previous low for scoring was 60 in a loss at Iowa State. It also committed 17 turnovers.

Soriano had 14 points and 16 rebounds — his Division I-leading 17th double-double — and Dylan Addae-Wusu had 12 points for St. John’s. Caleb Daniels had 16 points and Brandon Slater 14 points for the Wildcats (10-10, 4-5).

To Anderson’s mind, the Storm were getting the scoring opportunities they needed and just weren't making them.

“If you’re getting layups, what other kind of shots do you want?” he said. “We had guys who had open looks, [so] shoot the basketball. We had Joel in the post. The bottom line is you’ve got to put the ball in the hole.”

“I blame myself a lot,” Soriano said. “I’m going 4-for-11. I missed chippies at the rim.”

Villanova’s performance was no work of art, either. The Wildcats made just 36.5% from the floor and committed 16 turnovers, but made eight three-pointers and all the winning plays at the end. The ’Cats made five of their last seven shots, didn’t commit a turnover and allowed St. John’s just a single offensive rebound.

Tied 28-28 after a first half in which there were eight lead changes, seven ties and neither team led by more than three points, St. John’s appeared to have found an answer in Soriano. The Red Storm went inside to him repeatedly early after the break and he delivered seven of his points for a short-lived 35-32 lead. ’Nova evened it up but the Storm scored six unanswered points for a 41-35 lead with 10:58 to play, but couldn’t pull further away.

In the ’Nova comeback, Eric Dixon scored inside over Soriano with 4:31 to play for a 47-46 lead and the final lead change.

A Soriano dunk with 1:56 left got the Storm to within 51-48. Andre Curbelo missed on a drive that would have reduced it further, but Dixon made one of two free throws on the other end to make it a two-possession game with 25.6 seconds left.