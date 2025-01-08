CINCINNATI – This time there was no late unravelling. This time the bad three-point shooting didn’t prove an Achilles heel. This time, St. John’s looked like the road warriors it aspires to be.

With an across the board effort, the Red Storm looked clearly better than Xavier and scored a significant 82-72 Big East victory at Cintas Center. St. John’s (13-3, 4-1) has won eight of its last nine games and it seems every time it takes the floor, there is a new positive development.

The victory rates as St. John’s most significant thus far this season. It is the Red Storm’s first Quad I win over the season as well as victory over a quality opponent on the road. Moreover, it may be an onramp for them to get back into the national rankings. A victory over Villanova this weekend at the Garden should land St. John’s back in the AP poll the following Monday.

It was a true ensemble effort. Zuby Ejiofor had 18 points and 12 rebounds , RJ Luis Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Simeon Wilcher scored 15 points and Kadary Richmond and Aaron Scott each added 12 points.

St. John’s gave up a lot of ground toward the end of the first half as a lead that had grown to 14 points got whittled to four. However the will to win that has become a Red Storm trademark was clear and present throughout the second half.

They defended to the teeth on virtually every possession, got to the majority of the loose balls and, even when the shots weren’t falling, they attacked the back boards to get second chance points.

Led by Luis and Scott, St. John’s went on a surge soon after the second half began In all it was 20-7 burst that ended with a Wilcher layup in transition for a 67-49 lead. Luis had six points in the run and Scott had six, punctuated by an alley-oop dunk on the break off a lob from Wilcher.

St. John’s outrebounded Xavier (9-7, 1-4) – which was picked to finish third in a preseason poll of Big East coaches – by 50-30, including 26-11 in the final 20 minutes. They had 14 second-chance points after halftime.

The Storm still had issues on the three-point arc , going 2-for-16, but made up for it by holding the second-best three-point shooting team in the conference to 4-for-18.

Zach Freemantle had 22 points to lead the Musketeers.

Richmond seemed to pick up exactly where he left off after guiding the Storm through the final minutes to Saturday’s home win over Butler. He was very asserting going to the basket in the early going, scoring St. John’s first six points and getting them off to a great start. The Storm went into halftime with just a 41-37 lead.

With the Storm employing a full-court press more than they have before, they got some traps for some turnovers and slowed Xavier’s offensive pace.

Wilcher had six points and Smith five in a 19-9 run in the middle of the first half and when Deivon Smith made a pair of free throws with 7:13 left in the half for a 29-15 edge.

But St. John’s could neither extend it nor hold on it. The Musketeers began reeling the Storm back in during the final seven minutes. St. John’s missed 14 of its last 19 shots before the break to open the door for Xavier to get back into it. Xavier made seven of its last 12 shots before the intermission and got to the line for seven free-throw attempts.

Notes & quotes: St. John’s has used several starting lineups, but it was no surprise that Wilcher was not in it against Musketeers. On Saturday, coach Rick Pitino started his postgame news conference by apologizing publicly for Wilcher attempting a windmill dunk in the final moments of an eight-point win instead of letting the clock expire. Wilcher missed the dunk but the Hall of Fame coach said he’d have been “nationally ridiculed” if it had gone in. . . . . Jaiden Glover is still recovering from an injury to his right thumb/ wrist area. It prevents him from being able to shoot, Pitino said. There had been a hope the swelling would be down enough for him to play.