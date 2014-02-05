Stony Brook FB keeps handle on local talent

Stony Brook continues to keep its eye on New York Metro-area football players as eight student athletes from Long Island or New York City highlight coach Chuck Priore’s recruiting class for the 2014 season.

Former Floyd star Stacey Bedell, a UMass transfer, heads the class. John Kinder, a Syracuse transfer who threw for over 1,612 yards his senior year at Lawrence, is also part of the class. Other Long Island standouts include Babylon’s Jake Carlock, Roosevelt’s Raymond Jones and Josh Valentin of Commack.

Bedell, a redshirt freshman who ran for 301 yards and a touchdown on 93 carries for the Minutemen last season, will have three seasons of eligibility left. Kinder will have just one season of eligibility remaining.

There is also Joe Carbone out of Xaverian High School in Brooklyn, Darin Peart, a defensive back out of Erasmus (Brooklyn) and Flushing's Haris Mrkulic, a Nassau CC transfer.

Recruit, Position, High School

Stacey Bedell, RB, Floyd/UMass*

Joe Carbone, QB, Xaverian (Brooklyn)

Jake Carlock, DB, Babylon

Cal Daniels, TE, Bethel (Ct)

Bryce Hudak, OL, Freedom (Pa)

Patrick Irwin, QB, State College (Pa)

Raymond Jones, DL, Roosevelt

John Kinder, QB, Lawrence/Syracuse*

Shayne Lawless, LB, Moorestown (NJ)

Tadarrian Luster, DB, Cedar Hill (Tex)

Noah McGinty, LB, Carlsbad (Ca)

Haris Mrkulic, OL, Flushing (Queens)/Nassau CC*

Marc Nolan, P, Blessed Trinity (Ga)

Darin Peart, DB, Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn)

Josh Valentin, TE, Commack

Donavin Washington, WR, Charter Oak (Ca)

Julius Wingate, WR, Dwight Morrow (NJ)

Jakob Wolfe, OL, JSerra Catholic (Ca)

Jason Wright, TE, San Clemente (Ca)

* - Indicates Transfer Student